WWI-era grenade found in consignment of potatoes imported from France to Hong Kong

News reports Saturday said Hong Kong police have destroyed a World War I-era hand grenade found at a food-processing plant in a shipment of potatoes from France.

The Sing Tao Daily newspaper and other outlets said employees found a suspicious object encased in mud the same day.

A bomb squad concluded the 1-kilogram (2.2-pound) object was a hand grenade, possibly of German origin. News reports said they closed a nearby street, moved cars and piled sandbags around the grenade, then detonated it.

Sing Tao cited police as saying there was no indication of any criminal activity.