Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo appears before the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands on Jan. 15. | REUTERS

World

Belgium says it is willing to receive former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo

AP

BRUSSELS - Belgium says it is willing to receive former Cote d’Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo after he is released from International Criminal Court custody, but officials are still discussing details of his stay.

Foreign affairs spokesman Karl Lagatie said Saturday that Belgium has “in principle accepted to receive” Gbagbo but details will be worked out “in the coming days.”

Gbagbo faces conditions upon his release and must pledge to return to court if needed and not leave the country that agrees to house him. Prosecution lawyers want to ensure his return for their appeals phase.

Lagatie said Belgium acted out of support for the court, which is based in neighboring Netherlands.

It is unclear where Gbagbo is at present. He was acquitted of involvement in deadly violence after Cote d’Ivoire’s 2010 election.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (left) and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu at the Kremlin on Saturday. Putin said that Russia will abandon the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty, following in the footsteps of the United States.
Russian President Vladimir Putin announces Moscow will follow Washington and pull out of 1987 nuc...
Following in the footsteps of the U.S., Russia will abandon a centerpiece nuclear arms treaty but will only deploy intermediate-range nuclear missiles if Washington does so, President Vladimir P...
U.S. suspends INF nuclear arms treaty, citing threats from Russia and China
The Trump administration is pulling the plug on a decades-old nuclear arms treaty with Russia, lifting what it sees as unreasonable constraints on competing with a resurgent Russia and a more as...
Image Not Available
London woman guilty of mutilating daughter in landmark female genital mutilation trial
A London mother has been found guilty of subjecting her 3-year-old daughter to female genital mutilation in Britain's first conviction for the practice, more than 30 years after it was outlawed....

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo appears before the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands on Jan. 15. | REUTERS

, , , ,