Belgium says it is willing to receive former Cote d’Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo after he is released from International Criminal Court custody, but officials are still discussing details of his stay.

Foreign affairs spokesman Karl Lagatie said Saturday that Belgium has “in principle accepted to receive” Gbagbo but details will be worked out “in the coming days.”

Gbagbo faces conditions upon his release and must pledge to return to court if needed and not leave the country that agrees to house him. Prosecution lawyers want to ensure his return for their appeals phase.

Lagatie said Belgium acted out of support for the court, which is based in neighboring Netherlands.

It is unclear where Gbagbo is at present. He was acquitted of involvement in deadly violence after Cote d’Ivoire’s 2010 election.