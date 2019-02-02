National / Politics

Tokyo, Beijing agree to step up preparations for Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Japan

Kyodo

BEIJING - Japan and China agreed Saturday to accelerate preparations for Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Japan later this year, as the two nations have pledged to promote reciprocal visits by their leaders, a Japanese government official said.

At their meeting in Beijing, Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Takeo Mori and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi confirmed Xi’s visit to Japan will be “the most important schedule” this year for the two countries, the official said.

But the official told reporters that Mori and Wang did not touch on a specific timeframe of Xi’s visit.

If realized, Xi will be the first Chinese president to make an official trip to Japan since May 2008, when Hu Jintao, Xi’s predecessor, visited as a state guest.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has invited Xi to visit Japan on the occasion of the Group of 20 summit in Osaka in June.

At a summit with Abe in Beijing last October, Xi said he would “seriously” consider visiting Japan, with both expressing willingness to promote high-level reciprocal visits.

Sino-Japanese ties have been improving recently as 2018 marked the 40th anniversary of the signing and entering into force of the Treaty of Peace and Friendship between Japan and China.

In May 2018, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang visited Japan for the first time since he became China’s head of government in 2013. Prior to that, the last Chinese premier to make an official visit to Japan was Wen Jiabao in 2011.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

The Nishino Maru No. 68 crab fishing boat, seized by Russian authorities in the Sea of Japan on Wednesday, is pictured in August 2015.
Japanese crab boat seized by Russian authorities for allegedly fishing inside EEZ
A crab boat, owned by a company in Izumo, Shimane Prefecture, has been seized by Russian authorities in the Sea of Japan for allegedly fishing illegally in Russia's exclusive economic zone, pref...
Pope Francis is seen aboard a plane on his way to Panama on Jan. 23.
Pope Francis considers delivering criticism of nuke production during Japan visit
Pope Francis is eager to deliver a message from one of Japan's two atomic-bombed cities that the making of nuclear weapons — not just their use or possession — is unethical, accordin...
Five of Nakano Ward's 10 junior high schools have already allowed girls to choose between wearing skirts or pants on a daily basis, depending on weather conditions and needs for mobility.
Two Tokyo wards to allow female students to wear pants for school uniform
Tokyo's Nakano Ward has decided to allow female students at all municipal junior high schools to choose pants for their uniforms starting in April. Setagaya Ward will also give the option to gir...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands at the outset of their talks on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Buenos Aires in November. | POOL / VIA KYODO

, ,