Aeon store employees demonstrate the supermarket chain's video chat interpreting service for foreign customers. | AEON CO. / VIA KYODO

National

Aeon rolls out video interpreting service for non-Japanese customers

by Kazuaki Nagata

Staff Writer

In light of an increasing number of foreign customers, supermarket giant Aeon Co. on Friday launched a real-time video interpreting service.

Shop clerks at about 550 Aeon stores now carry smartphones or tablet devices that can access interpreters through video chat software to assist non-Japanese customers.

The Chiba-based Aeon, Japan’s largest retail group, said interpreting operators are available in 10 languages — English, Chinese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, Thai, Vietnamese, Russian, French and Tagalog.

It rolled out the support due to an expected surge in tourists from China during the Chinese New Year season, set to begin next week. Japan will also host major sports events, including the Rugby World Cup this year and the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic games, said Ee Shen Ai, an Aeon spokesperson.

On top of having multilingual employees, Aeon has provided a telephone interpreting service for foreign customers at some outlets, Ee said. The face-to-face video chat will be more convenient because interpreters will be able to see the products, she said.

Ee added that the firm has been seeing more international shoppers in recent years who are eager to purchase items including cosmetics and medical products.

The Aeon group, which ran about 17,000 stores nationwide as of last August, plans to expand the interpreting service to more outlets.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Japan sees flu infection rates surge to record high
Japan is facing another winter flu crisis with a record-high average of 57.09 patients diagnosed last week with the ailment per medical institution conducting flu tests, the health ministry said Fr...
Mourners hold paper cutouts of yellow butterflies, symbols of the "comfort women," during the funeral ceremony of former South Korean comfort woman Kim Bok-dong, near the Japanese Embassy in Seoul on Friday.
Throngs gather near Japanese Embassy to mourn South Korean 'comfort woman'
Hundreds of mourners gathered Friday near the Japanese Embassy in Seoul for the funeral of a South Korean woman forced as a girl into a brothel to provide sex for the Japanese military during Wo...
A panel, including Michelle Bachelet, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, discusses gender issues during the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 24.
At Davos, a continued push for gender equality in global leadership positions
When world political and business leaders gather these days, trade, globalization and Brexit dominate the discussions, and the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum held last week was no excep...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Aeon store employees demonstrate the supermarket chain's video chat interpreting service for foreign customers. | AEON CO. / VIA KYODO

, , , ,