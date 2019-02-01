The headquarters of Finnish telecommunication network company Nokia is seen in 2017 in Espoo, Finland. Nokia reported Thursday a rise in fourth-quarter earnings thanks to strong demand for new-generation mobile networks, the so-called 5G systems that have been the focus of a high-stakes dispute between the U.S. government and Nokia rival Huawei. | VESA MOILANEN / LEHTIKUVA / VIA AP

Business / Tech

Nokia profits from demand for 5G networks amid rival Huawei's troubles in West

AP

HELSINKI - Telecoms gear provider Nokia reported Thursday a rise in fourth-quarter earnings thanks to strong demand for new-generation mobile networks, the so-called 5G systems that have been the focus of a high-stakes dispute between the U.S. government and Nokia rival Huawei.

Nokia’s net profit for the October-December rose to €741 million($852 million) from €716 million a year earlier. Sales grew 3 percent to €6.9 billion.

CEO Rajeev Suri said the company’s performance is expected to improve further this year as “a fast and meaningful shift” into 5G networks takes place.

While fourth quarter figures were above analyst predictions, Suri noted that 2019 was off to a slow start with operators’ spending on 5G “soft” during the first six months.

The market for the faster but more expensive 5G networks was expected to turn “robust” in the latter part of the year and to substantially pick up in 2020-21 with operators worldwide updating their networks and technology, he said.

“I’m a big believer in 5G driving productivity growth in economies, driving GDP growth,” Suri said in an interview with Finnish public broadcaster YLE.

Nokia, which is based in Espoo, Finland, said North America, Japan, China, South Korea and the Nordic countries are regions where the new technology will see its commercial launch.

Suri was tight-lipped in commenting on the troubles currently facing Chinese competitor Huawei, which was Monday indicted on U.S. charges including technology theft.

There are also allegations that Huawei, the world’s leading provider of networks, could allow the Chinese government to spy in certain countries through its systems.

Some industry experts believe Huawei’s legal troubles could benefit Nokia and its Nordic rival, Ericsson.

“We’re following the situation closely. We’re here to help our clients when they need it,” Suri told YLE. “There’s not much more to say about this.”

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Aeon Co. promotes a sale of European wine in the city of Chiba ahead of Feb. 1, when the Japan-EU economic partnership agreement takes effect.
Cheaper goods in store as Japan-EU free trade pact enters into force amid U.S.-China tariff war
Japan's economic partnership agreement with the European Union entered into force Friday, creating a free trade area that covers about a third of the world's economy. The pact will eliminate tar...
A vehicle believed to be carrying Nissan Motor Co. CEO Hiroto Saikawa arrives at the venue of his meeting with Renault SA Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on Thursday.
Nissan chief holds first meeting with new Renault chairman
The leaders of Nissan Motor Co. and Renault SA met Thursday for the first time since the French automaker appointed new leadership in the wake of former chief Carlos Ghosn's arrest more than two...
Customers look at a copy of the "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" video game for the Nintendo Switch at a Bic Camera Inc. electronics store in Tokyo on Dec. 7 last year.
Nintendo beats profit estimates, cuts Switch shipments target
Nintendo Co. topped quarterly profit estimates on brisk holiday demand for the "Pokemon" and "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" games, but slower Switch shipments forced the company to cut its outlook...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The headquarters of Finnish telecommunication network company Nokia is seen in 2017 in Espoo, Finland. Nokia reported Thursday a rise in fourth-quarter earnings thanks to strong demand for new-generation mobile networks, the so-called 5G systems that have been the focus of a high-stakes dispute between the U.S. government and Nokia rival Huawei. | VESA MOILANEN / LEHTIKUVA / VIA AP

, , , ,