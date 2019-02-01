U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a Jan. 23 round-table meeting with conservative leaders at the White House to discuss the security and humanitarian crisis at the southern border. Trump's frustration over his campaign to fence off the U.S.-Mexican border spilled into linguistic territory Thursday when the president declared himself fed up with people dancing around what to call his dreamed-of barrier. "Lets just call them WALLS from now on and stop playing political games! A WALL is a WALL!" Trump tweeted. | AFP-JIJI

World / Politics

Frustrated Trump says a wall 'is a WALL!' but Nancy Pelosi says no funds for whatever he wants to call it

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON - Donald Trump’s frustration over his campaign to fence off the U.S.-Mexican border spilled into linguistic territory Thursday when the president declared himself fed up with people dancing around what to call his dreamed-of barrier.

“Lets just call them WALLS from now on and stop playing political games! A WALL is a WALL!” Trump tweeted.

In other tweets, he signaled that he’s in no mood to compromise as Congress debates on providing construction funds. “The Wall is getting done one way or the other!” he vowed.

He also said: “More troops being sent to the Southern Border to stop the attempted Invasion of Illegals…. With a Wall it would be soooo much easier and less expensive. Being Built!”

Hours later, the head Democrat in the lower house of Congress, Nancy Pelosi, shot back with an equally emphatic statement that “there’s not going to be any wall money in the legislation.”

The saga of Trump’s troubled plan to boost defenses along the Mexican border has seen politicians and the president maneuver repeatedly in search of the right terminology.

Originally, Trump reveled in the word “wall,” leading chants at rallies of “build the wall!”

But as Democrats in Congress pushed back, accusing Trump of demonizing immigrants and promoting “medieval” wall technology, he tried to soften the message, referring to “a barrier.”

Also, instead of a solid concrete structure, Trump began to emphasize that he was really asking for steel slats. “Artistically designed steel slats,” he specified in December.

Despite the word games, Democrats remained steadfast in declining to back the president’s signature project. This led to a standoff in which Trump refused to fully fund government, shutting down swaths of federal jobs for five weeks.

Democrats and Republicans in Congress are now trying to come up with a border security compromise — though Pelosi’s tough statement Thursday did not augur well.

If they don’t agree to provide wall funding before a Feb. 15 deadline, Trump says he’ll impose another shutdown or bypass Congress by seeking emergency funds.

Yet another Trump tweet Thursday indicated that he might already be resigned to Congress failing to satisfy him on “the DESPERATELY needed WALL.”

“I don’t expect much help!” he said.

In an interview Wednesday with right-leaning website The Daily Caller, Trump made clear that declaring a national emergency at the border is very much on the cards.

“We declare a national emergency if this doesn’t work out,” he said.

Democrats have said they would likely seek a court injunction to halt use of emergency funds at the border, arguing that Trump has exaggerated the seriousness of the situation and that there is no emergency.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Sophie Obadia, the lawyer of Canadian national Emily Spanton (back, left), arrives with her client for a hearing at the Criminal Court (Cour d'Assises) in Paris Jan. 14. French policemen Antoine Quirin and Nicolas Redouane Thurssday were sentenced to seven years in prison for raping Emily Spanton in Paris criminal investigation department headquarters, then located at the 36 Quai des Orfevres, after meeting her in a pub.
French court to rule on Paris police pair accused of raping Canadian tourist in former HQ
A French court is to rule Friday in the case of two officers accused of raping a Canadian tourist at the historic former headquarters of the Paris police. The men, who can be identified under Fr...
A rape survivor relates at a safe house how she was abused by soldiers at her home, fearing that these same perpetrators would return to repeat the assault, in Harare on Thursday. Several women have sought help in the Zimbabwean capital, saying they were raped by soldiers and police who have enforced a brutal crackdown to crush public unrest after violent nationwide protests on Jan. 14 over fuel price rises.
Zimbabwean women live in fear after being raped allegedly by soldiers and police
A 33-year-old Zimbabwean unemployed mother of two tearfully narrates how four men in military uniform ordered her to open her door at midnight before two of them raped her. On Jan. 17, the men f...
Dr. Rick Sacra speaks to a reporter by phone as his wife, Debbie, listens at their Holden, Massachusetts, home Wednesday. Sacra, a Massachusetts doctor who was among a handful of Americans treated and cured of Ebola in 2014, is being honored for his work in Liberia through the deadly epidemic.
U.S. doctor who survived Ebola honored for service in Liberia
Almost five years have passed since he nearly died of Ebola in Liberia, but Richard Sacra has never wavered from his commitment to the struggling West African nation. The 56-year-old family doct...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a Jan. 23 round-table meeting with conservative leaders at the White House to discuss the security and humanitarian crisis at the southern border. Trump's frustration over his campaign to fence off the U.S.-Mexican border spilled into linguistic territory Thursday when the president declared himself fed up with people dancing around what to call his dreamed-of barrier. "Lets just call them WALLS from now on and stop playing political games! A WALL is a WALL!" Trump tweeted. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,