Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido talks to media next to his wife, Fabiana Rosales, while carrying their daughter outside their home after a meeting with supporters to present a government plan of the opposition in Caracas Thursday. | REUTERS

World / Politics

Guaido rules out risk of civil war in Venezuela, says people want Maduro to just step down

AFP-JIJI

MADRID - Venezuela’s self-proclaimed acting president, Juan Guaido, ruled out the possibility of civil war in his country, saying the overwhelming majority of his compatriots wanted Nicolas Maduro to step down.

In an interview to Spain’s El Pais newspaper published Thursday, Guaido repeated an appeal to Venezuela’s armed forces to take his side.

“The risk of a civil war in Venezuela does not exist, despite what certain people want to believe or want to let us believe. Why? Because 90 percent of the population wants a change,” he said.

But there was “a risk of violence” from Maduro’s government, which he said used specialized police forces and “paramilitaries” to quash opponents.

“They have killed dozens of youths in one week. Over 140 in 2017,” he said.

Guiado, the head of Venezuela’s congress, proclaimed himself interim president on Jan. 23, saying the constitution entitled him to serve as chief of state because Maduro’s re-election last May was invalid as his strongest opponents were barred from running.

“I am convinced that at a certain moment … the army will end up manifesting its discontent, and take this opportunity to stand on the side of the constitution. And not only because we propose an amnesty,” he said.

Guaido has been recognized as Venezuela’s president by the United States and several Latin American countries.

Six European Union nations — Spain, France, Germany, Britain, the Netherlands and Portugal — have said they will also recognize him as president unless Maduro calls fresh presidential elections by Sunday.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Sophie Obadia, the lawyer of Canadian national Emily Spanton (back, left), arrives with her client for a hearing at the Criminal Court (Cour d'Assises) in Paris Jan. 14. French policemen Antoine Quirin and Nicolas Redouane Thurssday were sentenced to seven years in prison for raping Emily Spanton in Paris criminal investigation department headquarters, then located at the 36 Quai des Orfevres, after meeting her in a pub.
French court to rule on Paris police pair accused of raping Canadian tourist in former HQ
A French court is to rule Friday in the case of two officers accused of raping a Canadian tourist at the historic former headquarters of the Paris police. The men, who can be identified under Fr...
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a Jan. 23 round-table meeting with conservative leaders at the White House to discuss the security and humanitarian crisis at the southern border. Trump's frustration over his campaign to fence off the U.S.-Mexican border spilled into linguistic territory Thursday when the president declared himself fed up with people dancing around what to call his dreamed-of barrier. "Lets just call them WALLS from now on and stop playing political games! A WALL is a WALL!" Trump tweeted.
Frustrated Trump says a wall 'is a WALL!' but Nancy Pelosi says no funds for whatever he wants to...
Donald Trump's frustration over his campaign to fence off the U.S.-Mexican border spilled into linguistic territory Thursday when the president declared himself fed up with people dancing around wh...
A rape survivor relates at a safe house how she was abused by soldiers at her home, fearing that these same perpetrators would return to repeat the assault, in Harare on Thursday. Several women have sought help in the Zimbabwean capital, saying they were raped by soldiers and police who have enforced a brutal crackdown to crush public unrest after violent nationwide protests on Jan. 14 over fuel price rises.
Zimbabwean women live in fear after being raped allegedly by soldiers and police
A 33-year-old Zimbabwean unemployed mother of two tearfully narrates how four men in military uniform ordered her to open her door at midnight before two of them raped her. On Jan. 17, the men f...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido talks to media next to his wife, Fabiana Rosales, while carrying their daughter outside their home after a meeting with supporters to present a government plan of the opposition in Caracas Thursday. | REUTERS

, , , ,