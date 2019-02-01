Survivor migrants who were on a boat for 12 days at sea without food or water are seen in Misrata, Libya, in December. | REUTERS

World / Social Issues

Aid effort brings little relief for migrants trapped in Libya limbo

Reuters

CAIRO - A bigger presence of relief agencies, U.N. workers and diplomats in Libya has done little to ease the plight of migrants abused in detention centers and blocked from crossing the Mediterranean, migrants and aid workers say.

Migrant boat crossings from Libya dropped steeply from mid-2017 due an Italian-led push to disrupt smuggling networks and boost Libyan coast guard interceptions.

Aid agencies have tried to partner with the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), which was set up in 2016, to help those stranded inside the country.

But the United Nations and rights groups say migrants are still frequently exposed to torture, forced labor and rape.

Migrants picked up by the coast guard under EU-backed measures to try to stop them reaching the bloc are returned to detention centers nominally run by the GNA, one of Libya’s two rival governments, where they can languish for months while they plan for another crossing or seek repatriation or resettlement.

Real control, however, often lies with local armed groups.

“The police here do whatever they want to us. If they want to beat us they beat us … no one can protect us,” said one Eritrean migrant who was transferred from a center in Tripoli to the southern city of Sabha after being intercepted at sea in December 2017, and spoke to Reuters by phone.

“In two days we get one meal. We drink saltwater, we don’t get any medical treatment.” A senior guard shot at migrants when they demanded food, injuring one of them in the hand, he said, echoing testimony reported by rights groups in the country.

Migrants have sometimes been left underfed or deprived of assistance because of corruption or power struggles among guards and officials, aid workers say. During militia battles, migrants have been abandoned to their fate.

Another Eritrean man held reached by phone at Tariq Siqqa center in Tripoli said some migrants won release by bribing guards or working for no pay. “They go and work in their homes and after that they go free. There is much corruption here.”

Officials from the GNA’s interior ministry and its illegal immigration department did not respond or could not be reached for comment. In the past they have denied allegations of abuse and said migrants were detained for their own protection.

The centers currently hold some 5,200 migrants, a fraction of the hundreds of thousands present in Libya, but numbers can suddenly swell due to new coastguard interceptions or clashes.

The number of migrants held in the cities of Misrata and Khoms rose from 650 at the start of the year to 930, “leading to further deterioration of already dire detention conditions,” Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said last week.

Many are suffering from malnutrition, hypothermia, or severe diarrhea, and some were systematically abused and tortured by traffickers before trying to cross by sea, MSF said.

Human Rights Watch said last week that it had heard “disturbing accounts from both adults and children of violence by guards, including beatings, whippings and use of electric shocks” in detention centers in Misrata, Tajoura and Zuwara.

Access to detention centers for humanitarian workers who provide basic supplies and health care, often through EU-funded programs, is unpredictable.

Reuters has been unable to gain access to centers for more than a year. Media visits became rarer after CNN reported in November 2017 that migrants were being traded in slave auctions in Libya.

The outrage sparked by the CNN story gave impetus to a “voluntary returns” program run by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) that flew nearly 16,500 migrants back to their home countries last year. Critics say the returns are not truly voluntary, given the only alternative is to stay in Libya.

UNHCR, the U.N. refugee agency, has begun to process more asylum requests and resettle refugees, either directly from Libya or through Niger, but the program has been hampered by a lack of resettlement offers.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Sophie Obadia, the lawyer of Canadian national Emily Spanton (back, left), arrives with her client for a hearing at the Criminal Court (Cour d'Assises) in Paris Jan. 14. French policemen Antoine Quirin and Nicolas Redouane Thurssday were sentenced to seven years in prison for raping Emily Spanton in Paris criminal investigation department headquarters, then located at the 36 Quai des Orfevres, after meeting her in a pub.
French court to rule on Paris police pair accused of raping Canadian tourist in former HQ
A French court is to rule Friday in the case of two officers accused of raping a Canadian tourist at the historic former headquarters of the Paris police. The men, who can be identified under Fr...
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a Jan. 23 round-table meeting with conservative leaders at the White House to discuss the security and humanitarian crisis at the southern border. Trump's frustration over his campaign to fence off the U.S.-Mexican border spilled into linguistic territory Thursday when the president declared himself fed up with people dancing around what to call his dreamed-of barrier. "Lets just call them WALLS from now on and stop playing political games! A WALL is a WALL!" Trump tweeted.
Frustrated Trump says a wall 'is a WALL!' but Nancy Pelosi says no funds for whatever he wants to...
Donald Trump's frustration over his campaign to fence off the U.S.-Mexican border spilled into linguistic territory Thursday when the president declared himself fed up with people dancing around wh...
A rape survivor relates at a safe house how she was abused by soldiers at her home, fearing that these same perpetrators would return to repeat the assault, in Harare on Thursday. Several women have sought help in the Zimbabwean capital, saying they were raped by soldiers and police who have enforced a brutal crackdown to crush public unrest after violent nationwide protests on Jan. 14 over fuel price rises.
Zimbabwean women live in fear after being raped allegedly by soldiers and police
A 33-year-old Zimbabwean unemployed mother of two tearfully narrates how four men in military uniform ordered her to open her door at midnight before two of them raped her. On Jan. 17, the men f...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Survivor migrants who were on a boat for 12 days at sea without food or water are seen in Misrata, Libya, in December. | REUTERS Migrants sit at a naval base after being rescued by Libyan coast guard elements in Tripoli last July. | REUTERS

, , , ,