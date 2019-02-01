Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei speaks to the Chinese media in Shenzhen in China's southern Guangdong province Jan. 17. | HUAWEI / VIA AFP-JIJI

Business

U.S. envoy to EU: Customers should avoid Huawei due to security breaches, most of it classified

Reuters

BRUSSELS - The United States wants to steer people away from Huawei toward Western products, the U.S. envoy to the European Union said on Thursday, adding that there exists a great deal of classified evidence of security breaches by the Chinese telecoms gear provider.

“The U.S. is very supportive of the discouraging the purchase of any Chinese digital products that involve potential national security implications and steering people away from Huawei into Western products is our desired outcome,” Gordon Sondland told Reuters before an event in Brussels.

Asked about security issue with Huawei’s products, he said: “There is a lot of evidence, most of it classified.”

Reuters on Jan. 30 reported that the European Union is considering proposals that would effectively amount to a de-facto ban on Huawei Technologies Co. equipment for next-generation mobile networks on security grounds.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

The headquarters of Finnish telecommunication network company Nokia is seen in 2017 in Espoo, Finland. Nokia reported Thursday a rise in fourth-quarter earnings thanks to strong demand for new-generation mobile networks, the so-called 5G systems that have been the focus of a high-stakes dispute between the U.S. government and Nokia rival Huawei.
Nokia profits from demand for 5G networks amid rival Huawei's troubles in West
Telecoms gear provider Nokia reported Thursday a rise in fourth-quarter earnings thanks to strong demand for new-generation mobile networks, the so-called 5G systems that have been the focus of a h...
A boy and his mother look at the Zhengyang Gate Tower of the Forbidden City made with Lego bricks at a Lego store in Beijing Jan. 13.
Lego to open 80 new toy shops in China this year
Danish toymaker Lego plans to more than double the number of shops in China this year to 140 in its most rapid expansion in any market as demand for its colourful plastic bricks remains unaffected ...
The mummy of boy pharaoh King Tutankhamun is on display in his newly renovated tomb in the Valley of the Kings in Luxor, Egypt, Thursday.
King Tut tomb restored to prevent damage from visitors
The tomb of Egypt's famed boy pharaoh Tutankhamun has undergone restoration to help minimize damage by tourists. The work, done by the Getty Conservation Institute after years of research and of...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei speaks to the Chinese media in Shenzhen in China's southern Guangdong province Jan. 17. | HUAWEI / VIA AFP-JIJI

, , , ,