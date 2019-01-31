Water-spraying drones fly over the Suthat Temple in Bangkok on Thursday. | AP

Bangkok deploys drones, planes and trucks in battle against dirty air

AP

BANGKOK - A fleet of drones, trucks and small planes sprayed water to try to reduce dust around Bangkok on Thursday while the governor invited critics to brainstorm better ideas to improve the air quality in the Thai capital.

Unhealthy levels of air pollution forced city schools to close Wednesday for the rest of week, and the Public Health Ministry advised against outdoor activities.

Faced with public discontent as well as a possible health crisis, the city’s governor has declared the city a “pollution control zone,” allowing firmer measures such as road closings, limits on diesel exhaust, outdoor burning and construction activities.

On Thursday, Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha ordered inspections of factories to measure the pollution levels of their emissions.

The governor, Police Gen. Asawin Kwanmuang, said drones aren’t a long-term solution but he thinks every bit of effort helps. At a morning news conference, he said critics calling the drones a meaningless stunt would otherwise criticize him for doing nothing.

Asawin invited private-sector experts and academics to share ideas to improve air quality.

“Those are knowledgeable on this issue don’t give opinions to others, tell me. I am the one who is working on the issue, please give me advice,” he said. “Do I know everything? No, I don’t. Because I do not know everything, that’s why I will hold a meeting (Thursday). Please join us in brainstorming.”

