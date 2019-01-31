Business / Financial Markets | TSE DATA & REPORT

Tokyo stocks rebound on Wall Street jump after dovish Fed meeting

JIJI

Stocks rebounded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Thursday, with market sentiment brightened by an overnight surge on Wall Street following a surprisingly “dovish” outcome of the policy-setting meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The 225-issue Nikkei average rose 216.95 points, or 1.06 percent, to end at 20,773.49, after briefly gaining over 300 points in morning trading. On Wednesday, the key market gauge lost 108.10 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues finished up 16.73 points, or 1.08 percent, at 1,567.49, after slumping 6.33 points the previous day.

A wide range of issues attracted purchases from the outset of Thursday’s trading, after the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 25,000 for the first time since Dec. 4 on Wednesday.

After the two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting through Wednesday, the Fed signaled a possible end to its recent interest rate hikes and suggested a flexible approach to its balance sheet reduction, reassuring a U.S. market concerned over a global economic slowdown, brokers said.

Both Tokyo market indexes lost steam after the initial buying ran its course, hurt by profit-taking and selling on rallies, brokers said.

The FOMC outcome “couldn’t have been better” for U.S. equities, said Tomoaki Fujii, head of the investment research division at Akatsuki Securities Inc.

An official of another brokerage firm said of the Tokyo market, “I’ve got the impression that selling by individual investors abated thanks to the improved sentiment.” The official thus suggested that some investors remained cautious about making big moves in order to wait and see the results of U.S.-China ministerial-level trade talks ending later on Thursday.

“If progress is made at the U.S.-China trade talks, stocks will likely gain further ground next week,” Fujii said.

Rising issues outnumbered falling ones 1,563 to 493 in the TSE’s first section, while 72 issues were unchanged.

Volume decreased to 1.36 billion shares from 1.44 billion shares on Wednesday.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines gained 4.51 after the shipping firm revised up on Thursday its consolidated earnings forecast for the year to March.

Astellas added 3.97 percent after the drug maker announced a share buyback plan on Thursday.

Other major winners included cosmetics maker Shiseido and technology giant Sony.

But Screen plunged 10.35 percent after the electronic parts maker revised down on Wednesday its earnings forecast for the year to March.

Also on the minus side were power supplier Tepco and clothing retailer Fast Retailing.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key March contract on the Nikkei average rose 140 points to end at 20,750.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

President Donald Trump, flanked by then-Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (left) and Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou, participates in a groundbreaking event for the new Foxconn facility in Mt. Pleasant, Wisconsin, last June. Foxconn Technology Group said Wednesday it is shifting the focus of its planned $10 billion Wisconsin campus away from blue-collar manufacturing to a research hub, while insisting it remains committed to creating 13,000 jobs as promised.
Hon Hai rethink of Wisconsin LCD screen plant plan flies in face of Trump job-creation boast
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. said Wednesday it is shifting the focus of its planned Wisconsin campus away from blue-collar manufacturing to a research hub, while insisting it remains committed...
U.S.-China trade talks begin between Trump Administration officials (right) and Chinese officials in the Diplomatic Room of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Complex Wednesday in Washington.
As Huawei case continues, U.S. and China resume trade negotiations
Top U.S. and Chinese trade officials returned to the bargaining table Wednesday, working to avoid a further escalation in trade tensions between the world's two largest economies. Chinese...
Masaaki Tanaka, then-chief of Japan Investment Corp., announces his resignation in December.
Japan Investment Corp. at risk of becoming another 'zombie' rescue fund after METI's intervention
Japan's largest public-private fund, Japan Investment Corp., once had an ambitious mandate to aggressively pursue investments in next-generation businesses. Now it is inactive after all nine of ...

, , ,