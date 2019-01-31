JR East mulls later train services during 2020 Tokyo Olympics

East Japan Railway Co. is considering extending train operating hours in and around Tokyo during the Olympic and Paralympic Games next year, sources close to the matter said Thursday.

The temporary measure is designed to help fans get home or to their hotel from events that finish late, but will not apply to shinkansen, the sources said.

The company will work with Tokyo 2020 organizers to decide details such as how late trains will run and how many additional services will be offered.

The company, also known as JR East, is expected to study whether extra train crews and station staff will be needed, and to explore more efficient ways to conduct maintenance on carriages and facilities, the sources said.