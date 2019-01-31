Over 100 guns found at house of deceased man in Tokyo after widow tips off police

Over 100 guns have been found at a private house in Tokyo’s Bunkyo Ward after a male resident in his 50s died from an illness last July, police said Wednesday.

The discovery came after the man’s widow reported to police in December that there were many guns in the house and that she was at a loss about what to do with them.

The police have searched the house on suspicion of a violation of the firearm control law. They are now examining whether the guns, as well as bullets that were also found there, are real, and investigating how the man acquired them.

The police believe that the man was a gun collector with no ties to yakuza or other anti-social groups.

Police also found air guns and model guns, along with what appeared to be real guns, in his house.

The man had obtained permission from the Tokyo Metropolitan Public Safety Commission to own some of the guns, including a rifle, but may have acquired other guns illegally, police said.