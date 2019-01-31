National

Over 100 guns found at house of deceased man in Tokyo after widow tips off police

JIJI, Kyodo

Over 100 guns have been found at a private house in Tokyo’s Bunkyo Ward after a male resident in his 50s died from an illness last July, police said Wednesday.

The discovery came after the man’s widow reported to police in December that there were many guns in the house and that she was at a loss about what to do with them.

The police have searched the house on suspicion of a violation of the firearm control law. They are now examining whether the guns, as well as bullets that were also found there, are real, and investigating how the man acquired them.

The police believe that the man was a gun collector with no ties to yakuza or other anti-social groups.

Police also found air guns and model guns, along with what appeared to be real guns, in his house.

The man had obtained permission from the Tokyo Metropolitan Public Safety Commission to own some of the guns, including a rifle, but may have acquired other guns illegally, police said.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Police examine the area where a body, believed to be that of a missing female university student, was found Thursday in Kamisu, Ibaraki Prefecture.
Man confesses to killing missing Tokyo student and directs investigators to body in Ibaraki, poli...
Police arrested a 35 year-old man Thursday in connection with the discovery of a body believed to be that of a missing 19-year-old female university student from Tokyo. The Tokyo Metropolitan Po...
The Meteorological Agency said rain and some snow may fall on Tokyo Thursday night due to cold winds.
Tokyo and other parts of Kanto region may see snow on Thursday night
Rain and some snow may fall on Tokyo Thursday night due to cold winds blowing in from the Pacific Ocean, the Meteorological Agency said Thursday, adding that commuters should be wary of traffic and...
Haneda airport in Tokyo is seen from the sky. Japan and the United States agreed on new flight routes through the U.S. military-controlled airspace over part of Tokyo and its surrounding areas so that the number of flights to and from the airport can be expanded ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Japan and U.S. agree on new flight routes near Tokyo's Haneda airport
The central government said Wednesday it has reached a basic agreement with the United States on the use of new routes for commercial flights in the U.S. military-controlled airspace over part o...

,