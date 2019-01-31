A liquid nicotine solution is poured into a vaping device. | AP

World / Science & Health

E-cigarettes nearly twice as effective at helping smokers quit than patches or gum, study finds

Reuters

LONDON - E-cigarettes are almost twice as effective at helping smokers quit as nicotine replacement treatments such as patches, lozenges and gum, according to the results of a major clinical trial.

The study, involving almost 900 smokers, found that 18 percent of e-cigarette users were smoke-free after a year, compared to 9.9 percent who tried quitting using other products.

“This is great news for cigarette smokers who want to quit,” said Richard Miech, from the University of Michigan in the United States who has studied e-cigarettes but was not involved in this trial. “This evidence is persuasive.”

E-cigarettes have no tobacco, but contain nicotine-laced liquids that the user inhales in a vapor. Many big tobacco companies, including British American Tobacco, Imperial Brands and Japan Tobacco, sell e-cigarettes.

Using e-cigarettes, or “vaping,” is considered by many health experts to be an effective way for smokers to give up tobacco, but the scientific community has been divided over their potential public health benefits.

Independent experts said the latest trial, funded by Britain’s National Institute for Health Research and carried out by researchers from Queen Mary University of London, was robust and well-conducted.

Some research has previously suggested e-cigarettes might help smokers cut back or quit altogether, but other studies have raised concerns about their use among teenagers.

This study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, found a stronger e-cigarette effect than previous trials. The researchers said this might be due to the inclusion of smokers seeking help, the provision of face-to-face support and allowing the e-cigarette users to choose their own liquids.

In the trial, 886 smokers were randomly divided into groups to receive either up to three months’ supply of nicotine replacement products such as patches, gum, lozenges and sprays, or an e-cigarette starter pack with one or two bottles of liquid and encouragement to buy their own choice of future supplies.

All participants were also tested to see if they were still smoking tobacco cigarettes, and had weekly one-to-one support for at least four weeks. The researchers said one reason e-cigarettes were found to be more effective may be that they allow for better tuning of nicotine doses to individual needs.

Jamie Hartmann-Boyce, a behavioral expert at Britain’s Oxford University, said the study adds to growing evidence that e-cigarettes can improve health by helping smokers quit.

“More research is needed on the effects of long-term electronic cigarette use, but experts agree e-cigarettes are considerably less harmful than smoking, so switching … is likely to bring substantial health gains,” she said.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Soldiers escort Omar Trevino Morales, alias "Z-42," the leader of the Zetas drug cartel, as he is moved from a military plane to a military vehicle in Mexico City in March 2015.
Mexican president declares war on drugs over, but critics fear street-level militarization is her...
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador declared the country's war on drugs over Wednesday, saying his government would no longer prioritize using the army to capture cartel kingpins. Howe...
Bags of radioactive waste sit outside an incineration facility in Tomioka, Fukushima Prefecture, in July 2016.
Storage of nuclear waste a 'global crisis' as stockpile reaches 250,000 tons, Greenpeace warns
Nuclear waste is piling up around the world even as countries struggle to dispose of spent fuel that will remain highly toxic for many thousands of years, Greenpeace detailed in a report Wednesday....
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gestures to supporters outside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where he has been in self-imposed exile since 2012, in 2017. A federal judge has rejected a request to unseal criminal charges against Assange that were mistakenly revealed in another case. In a ruling issued Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema said free-press advocates seeking to unseal the charges have no proof Assange has actually been charged.
Judge refuses to unseal criminal charges against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange
A federal judge on Wednesday rejected a request to unseal criminal charges against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange that were mistakenly revealed in another case. U.S. District Judge Leonie Brin...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A liquid nicotine solution is poured into a vaping device. | AP

, ,