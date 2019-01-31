In this photo taken on Monday, Wyn Evans, farmer and chairman of the National Farmers Union Welsh Livestock Board, poses for a photo on his farm, in Ceredigion, West Wales. U.K. meat producers are particularly vulnerable to the threat of a no-deal Brexit. That's because 90 percent of their exports go to EU countries, meaning many would find themselves in jeopardy because of the tariffs and border delays that would follow a disorderly exit from the bloc. | AP

Business

U.K. farmers worry where exports will go without EU Brexit deal

AP

CEREDIGION, WALES - Wyn Evans’s family has owned this 200-acre plot in western Wales for generations, a bucolic expanse where 370 sheep and 80 cows feast on the verdant grasses of undulating hillsides.

Evans, 55, wants his son to take over the farm that’s been in the family for 500 years. But he’s concerned that may not happen, as the rancorous debate over Brexit increases the risk Britain will leave the European Union without an agreement on future relations that would preserve free trade with the continent.

He says: “People are extremely worried. There is a very big lack of confidence in the industry at the moment.”

U.K. meat producers are particularly vulnerable to the threat of a no-deal Brexit because 90 percent of their exports go to EU countries.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

The Facebook app icon is seen in 2014 on an iPhone in New York. Apple says it has banned a Facebook-made app that paid users, including teenagers, to extensively track their data. The app, Facebook Research, tracked people's phone and web activity in exchange for payments.
Apple busts Facebook for distributing data-sucking app
Apple says Facebook can no longer distribute an app that paid users, including teenagers, to extensively track their phone and web use. The tech blog TechCrunch reported late Tuesday that Facebo...
U.S.-China trade talks begin between Trump Administration officials (right) and Chinese officials in the Diplomatic Room of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Complex Wednesday in Washington.
U.S. and China resume trade talks with chill in the air and under Huawei cloud
Top U.S. and Chinese trade officials returned to the bargaining table Wednesday, working to avoid a sharp escalation in the trade war between the world's two largest economies. Chinese Vice Prem...
An iRobot Terra lawn mower is seen Jan. 16 in Bedford, Massachusetts. Building a robot lawn mower seemed the logical next step for iRobot, which invented the pioneering robotic vacuum Roomba. But the company's secret, decade-plus lawn mower project was a lot harder than anyone expected.
Where's my robot lawn mower? Roomba-maker now has an answer: Terra
Robot vacuums have now been around long enough that you might watch one bump around a living room and think, why isn't there a robot that could mow my lawn? Turns out, it's not for lack of trying. ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

In this photo taken on Monday, Wyn Evans, farmer and chairman of the National Farmers Union Welsh Livestock Board, poses for a photo on his farm, in Ceredigion, West Wales. U.K. meat producers are particularly vulnerable to the threat of a no-deal Brexit. That's because 90 percent of their exports go to EU countries, meaning many would find themselves in jeopardy because of the tariffs and border delays that would follow a disorderly exit from the bloc. | AP

, , , , ,