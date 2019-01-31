Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido takes part in a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government outside the hospital in Caracas Wednesday. | REUTERS

World / Politics

Trump reaffirms U.S. support in call with Venezuela's Juan Guaido

Reuters

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump and Venezuela’s self-proclaimed interim president, Juan Guaido, agreed during a Wednesday phone call to maintain regular contact amid planned protests in coming days, according to a White House spokeswoman.

Trump spoke with Guiado “to reinforce President Trump’s strong support for Venezuela’s fight to regain its democracy,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement. Washington has recognized Guaido, an opposition leader and head of Venezuela’s national assembly, as the president of the country.

In an interview with CNN that aired on Tuesday, Guaido said he had spoken with Trump a number of times. When asked about a possible military option in Venezuela, Guaido said all options were on the table, CNN said.

Meanwhile in an interview with Moscow’s RIA news agency, Venezuela’s socialist leader, Nicolas Maduro, accused Trump of ordering his assassination while his main global backer, Russia, called on Wednesday for mediation in a standoff deepening geopolitical splits.

The fight to control Venezuela, which has the world’s largest oil reserves, has intensified with new U.S. sanctions and legal moves that may bring Guaido’s arrest.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U..S President Donald Trump speaks about the government shutdown from the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington Jan. 25. President Trump on Wednesday attacked the U.S. intelligence services as "naive" and "wrong" on the threat he says is posed by Iran. "Perhaps Intelligence should go back to school!" Trump said in a blistering tweet.
'Alternate reality': Trump disputes 'naive' intel chiefs on North Korea, Iran, says they should g...
President Donald Trump lashed out at his intelligence chiefs on Wednesday after they told Congress that North Korea is unlikely to dismantle its nuclear arsenal and that the Iran nuclear deal is wo...
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a weekly policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday. House and Senate lawmakers charged with crafting a compromise to bridge the divide over border security are more used to cutting deals than taking hard-edged positions on immigration, a sign that leaders of both parties are in no mood for another government shutdown.
Trump says 'wall' must be part of border deal reached by lawmakers or they're 'Wasting their time!'
Capitol Hill negotiators are hopeful of an agreement as they officially kick off talks Wednesday on a homeland security spending bill stalled over funding for President Donald Trump's proposed bord...
A plane from Russian company Nordwind is seen at Simon Bolivar Airport in Caracas Tuesday.
Mystery arrival of Russia jumbo jet to Caracas fuels rumors Maduro looking to relocate gold reserves
The surprise arrival of a giant Russian passenger plane to Venezuela amid a wave of anti-government unrest is fueling intrigue on social media and charges by the opposition that President Nicolas M...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido takes part in a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government outside the hospital in Caracas Wednesday. | REUTERS