Saudi prisoner Moussa Awaji gestures as he boards an ICRC plane at the Sanaa airport after he was released by the Houthis in Sanaa Tuesday. | REUTERS

World

Riyadh vows to release seven Houthi prisoners after freed Saudi arrives home

Reuters

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said that seven Houthi prisoners will be released, after a Saudi prisoner freed by the group arrived in Riyadh on Tuesday, Saudi state television reported.

Saudi prisoner Mousa Awaji was returned on a Red Cross plane from Sanaa on Tuesday due to illness, the Houthi TV channel al-Masirah said, citing Abdulqadir Murtada, a Houthi official.

The United Nations special envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, welcomed the Saudi prisoner release, tweeting that he hoped to see “more similar humanitarian gestures from the parties,” and looked forward to implementation of a prisoner exchange agreement.

Yemen’s warring parties have yet to agree full terms of a prisoner swap, one of the least contentious confidence-building measures agreed at U.N.-sponsored peace talks held in December amid Western pressure to end the conflict.

The United Nations is pushing for the exchange, and the implementation of a cease-fire in the main port city of Hodeida, to pave the way for a second round of discussions to end a war in which tens of thousands of people have been killed in almost four years.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Rescuers search for survivors on the beach after two boats carrying migrants capsized off the shore near Godoria, in northeast Djibouti, Tuesday. More than 130 migrants were thought to be missing after the two boats capsized Tuesday off the East African nation, the International Organization for Migration said.
Over 130 migrants feared missing after boats flip off Djibouti; five found dead: U.N.
More than 130 migrants were thought to be missing after two boats capsized Tuesday off the tiny East African nation of Djibouti, the U.N. migration agency said. Local police had found five bodie...
Members of the U.S. military install multiple tiers of concertina wire along the banks of the Rio Grande near the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge at the U.S.-Mexico border in Laredo, Texas, Nov. 16. Acting Defense Secretary Pat Shanahan says the U.S. will be sending "several thousand" more American troops to the southern border to provide additional support to Homeland Security. He says the troops will mainly be used to install additional wire barriers and provide increased surveillance of the area.
Pentagon: Several thousand more troops bound for Mexico border
The U.S. will be sending "several thousand" more American troops to the southern border to provide additional support to Homeland Security, Acting Defense Secretary Pat Shanahan said Tuesday, provi...
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a weekly policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday. House and Senate lawmakers charged with crafting a compromise to bridge the divide over border security are more used to cutting deals than taking hard-edged positions on immigration, a sign that leaders of both parties are in no mood for another government shutdown.
In rebuke to Trump, GOP's Mitch McConnell wants border security deal without 'dysfunction'
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday criticized both tactics that President Donald Trump has threatened to wield if congressional bargainers fail to craft a border security deal he sup...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Saudi prisoner Moussa Awaji gestures as he boards an ICRC plane at the Sanaa airport after he was released by the Houthis in Sanaa Tuesday. | REUTERS

, , , , ,