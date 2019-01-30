U.S Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin takes a question during a briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington Monday. The United States hopes to make "significant progress" during high-stakes trade talks with Chinese officials this week, Mnuchin said Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

Business

Steve Mnuchin signals chance to end China trade war before talks if Beijing offers concessions

Bloomberg

WASHINGTON - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that if China presents enough trade concessions to President Donald Trump, there’s a chance the administration may lift all tariffs.

“Everything is on the table,” Mnuchin said early Tuesday during an interview on Fox Business Network. The Treasury chief is set to meet with top Chinese officials in Washington on Wednesday and Thursday alongside U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer about a month before the U.S. is set to escalate its trade war with China with fresh tariffs.

Trump and China’s Xi Jinping gave their officials until March 1 to work out a deal on “structural changes” to China’s economic model. If they fail, Trump has promised to raise the tariff rate on $200 billion in Chinese imports to 25 percent from 10 percent. The collapse of talks would dash hopes of a lasting truce that would remove one of the darkest clouds hanging over the world economy.

China is facing added urgency to end the trade spat amid the weakest domestic growth since 2009.

Divisions remain within Trump’s trade team, with hawks including Lighthizer and National Trade Council Director Peter Navarro seeking tougher terms from China, and Mnuchin and White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow prioritizing preserving U.S. growth.

Mnuchin pushed back on speculation that the U.S.’s latest actions against Huawei Technologies Co. were tied to the trade talks. U.S. prosecutors on Monday filed criminal charges against Huawei, accusing the Chinese company of stealing trade secrets and committing bank fraud. But Mnuchin insisted the case was separate from trade negotiations, adding that he wasn’t aware in advance of Monday’s charges.

In a sign of the importance the White House is placing on the talks, Trump is expected to meet China’s top trade negotiator at the end of the week. In addition to U.S. demands for structural changes to China’s economy, the latest round of talks will cover Beijing’s pledge to buy more American goods.

While Mnuchin acknowledged that growth has slowed in Europe and in China, he does not expect that to impact U.S. growth. “We see no indication whatsoever of a recession on the horizon,” he said, adding that the trade dispute with China is not hurting the U.S. and that “there is still a very good case for 3 percent growth this year.”

The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office on Monday painted a different picture of the U.S. economy. Budget deficits are seen widening and economic gains will be “muted,” slowing to 2.3 percent for this year and 1.7 percent in 2020, the CBO said, adding that the burst of economic growth in 2018 fueled by Republican tax cuts will fade in the coming years, while tariffs imposed by the Trump administration may dent the economy and hit business confidence.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Takeda dengue vaccine meets main goal of trial; detailed results to come
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. said on Tuesday that its experimental dengue vaccine appears to be safe and effective at preventing all four types of the mosquito-borne disease, meeting the main goal of ...
The logo of FaceTime (second in the second row from top) is pictured on an IPhone screen in Berlin on Tuesday. A newly discovered FaceTime bug lets people hear and even see those they are reaching out to on iPhones using the video calling software, sparking privacy fears.
Apple disables group-chat function to fix FaceTime bug that allows eavesdropping
Apple has disabled a group-chat function in FaceTime after users said a software bug could let callers activate another person's microphone remotely. With the bug, a FaceTime user calling anothe...
A home is overshadowed by towering smoke plumes as the Camp fire races through town in Paradise, California, last November. California utility PG&E, facing billions of dollars in potential liabilities over its role in a series of deadly wildfires, filed for bankruptcy protection on Tuesday. The company, the largest utility in America's most populous state, has been under intensifying scrutiny in the wake of the so-called 2018 Camp Fire in Northern California that left 86 people dead, destroyed some 18,000 buildings and came on the heels of deadly wildfires in the state in 2017.
Faced with massive suits over California wildfire damages, utility PG&E files for bankruptcy
Faced with potentially ruinous lawsuits over California's wildfires, Pacific Gas & Electric Corp. filed for bankruptcy protection Tuesday in a move that could drive up rates for customers of th...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin takes a question during a briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington Monday. The United States hopes to make "significant progress" during high-stakes trade talks with Chinese officials this week, Mnuchin said Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , , , ,