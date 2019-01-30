British Prime Minister Theresa May leaves Parliament in central London on Tuesday after MP's voted to change her Brexit deal. British MPs voted for an amendment, supported by May, calling on her to change the unpopular Brexit deal she struck with the European Union. | AFP-JIJI

World / Politics

May seeks Brexit deal overhaul amid Irish border dispute but EU stands firm

AP

LONDON - British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday sought to salvage a Brexit deal but headed toward a clash with the European Union by promising to overhaul the divorce agreement she spent a year and a half negotiating with the bloc.

Trying to break the Brexit deadlock, May urged lawmakers to send the EU an “emphatic message” that they would not accept an Irish border guarantee in the withdrawal deal — a provision May and the EU both approved late last year.

The Brexit process has grown increasingly surreal since Parliament rejected May’s divorce deal two weeks ago, leaving Britain lurching toward a cliff-edge “no-deal” departure from the bloc on March 29. The House of Commons was debating and voting Tuesday on competing proposals for next steps that have been submitted by both pro-Brexit and pro-EU legislators.

EU leaders have ruled out reopening the Brexit deal. French President Emmanuel Macron said the agreement — 585 pages of legally binding text — “is the best accord possible. It is not re-negotiable.”

But May urged Parliament to back a call for the border measure to be replaced by unspecified “alternative arrangements.”

“Today we have the chance to show the European Union what it will take to get a deal through this House of Commons; what it will take to move beyond the confusion and division and uncertainty that hangs over us,” May told lawmakers.

May, who planned to call EU leaders, insisted her agreement could still win Parliament’s backing if it was tweaked to alleviate concerns about the Irish border measure, known as the backstop. The backstop would keep the U.K. in a customs union with the EU in order to remove the need for checks along the border between the U.K.’s Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland after Britain leaves the bloc.

The border is crucial to the divorce deal because it will be the only land frontier between the U.K. and the EU after Brexit, and because the free flow of people and goods underpins both the local economy and Northern Ireland’s peace process.

Opposition to the backstop by pro-Brexit lawmakers — who fear it will trap Britain in regulatory lockstep with the EU — helped sink May’s deal on Jan. 15, when Parliament rejected it in a 432 to 202 vote.

May backed a proposal from a Conservative lawmaker on Tuesday calling for the Irish backstop to be replaced. She said it was a chance to “tell Brussels that the current nature of the backstop is the key reason Parliament cannot support this deal.”

She vowed to go to Brussels and seek “significant and legally binding change” to the backstop. May’s office said that might include an end date to ensure it is temporary or an exit clause for Britain. Both those ideas have been repeatedly rejected by the EU.

Ireland’s European affairs minister, Helen McEntee, said British politicians needed to show “a bit of realism.”

“There can be no change to the backstop. It was negotiated over 18 months with the U.K. and by the U.K.,” she said.

It’s far from certain the amendment will win support from a majority in the House of Commons. May’s approach drew praise from “hard-Brexit”-backing lawmakers who have often opposed her. Conservative lawmaker Steve Baker, a member of euroskeptic faction the European Research Group, said the group had agreed to back the amendment “to see if the PM can land a deal that will work.”

But the idea was scorned by their pro-EU colleagues.

Green Party legislator Caroline Lucas accused May of chasing “heated-up fantasies that have already been rejected by the EU.”

Lawmakers were voting on seven Brexit proposals Tuesday, including the border change supported by May and several measures that seek to rule out a “no-deal” Brexit.

Much of the business world says a no-deal Brexit would cause economic chaos by eliminating existing EU trade agreements and imposing tariffs, customs checks and other barriers between the U.K. and the EU, its main export market.

Most members of Parliament oppose leaving without a deal, but they rejected several proposals that tried to wrest control of the Brexit process from the government and give it to Parliament so that lawmakers can stop Britain crashing out of the EU without a deal.

A motion by Labour Party lawmaker Yvette Cooper that sought to postpone Britain’s departure was defeated, 321 votes to 298 votes, after some Labour members sided with the government, worried about being seen as obstructing Brexit.

Earlier, Cooper had accused the government of squandering precious time.

“The delay and the drift and the chasing of unicorns means that we could end up with no-deal by accident,” she said.

Tuesday’s votes won’t mark the end of Britain’s turmoil over Brexit. May said if she has not struck a new Brexit deal by Feb. 13, Parliament would get to vote, again, on what should happen next.

EU leaders have repeatedly urged Britain to clarify what kind of Brexit it wants and are watching to see which proposals — if any — get the backing of the U.K. Parliament.

“This is not a Brussels day, this is a London day,” said European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas. “(They) have the vote tonight and then we will take it from there.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (center, right), a Republican from Kentucky, speaks with Sen. Roy Blunt, a Republican from Missouri, as they head to a vote on Capitol Hill in Washington Monday. The Senate advanced legislation on Monday that would impose new sanctions on Syria, more than a month after President Donald Trump said he would withdraw American forces from the conflict there.
GOP's Mitch McConnell bucks Trump, warns against 'precipitous withdrawal' from Syria and Afghanistan
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made a rare break with President Donald Trump and proposed a measure urging the U.S. to continue the fight against Islamic State and al-Qaida in Syria and Afg...
A member of Syria's Arab Shaytat tribe who has joined a Kurdish-led alliance fighting the Islamic State group in northern Syria, rests during his break on Sunday in the Syrian village of Baghouz. Numerous members of the Shaytat tribe have joined the fight to flush out the jihadis from a shrinking enclave near the Iraqi border.
Islamic State pinned down in tiny east Syria enclave with families, U.S.-backed force says
Islamic State fighters in eastern Syria are pinned down in a final tiny pocket with their wives and children, forcing a U.S.-backed militia to slow its advance to protect civilians, the militia sai...
Eric Paddock holds a photo of himself (at left) and his brother, Stephen Paddock, outside his home in Orlando, Florida, on Oct. 2, 2017. The FBI has concluded its investigation into the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history without determining a motive. The FBI makes the conclusion in a report given to The Associated Press on Tuesday.
Gunman in 2017 Las Vegas massacre of 58 took any motive he had to his grave, FBI says
A high-stakes gambler who rained a hail of gunfire down on a crowd of country music fans, killing 58, took any specific motive for the 2017 attack to his grave, the FBI said Tuesday as it concluded...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

British Prime Minister Theresa May leaves Parliament in central London on Tuesday after MP's voted to change her Brexit deal. British MPs voted for an amendment, supported by May, calling on her to change the unpopular Brexit deal she struck with the European Union. | AFP-JIJI Vehicles drive past an anti-Brexit placard that is placed near the Parliament in London Tuesday. | AP Opposition Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves Parliament in central London on Tuesday after MP's voted to change the Brexit deal. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , ,