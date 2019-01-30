Migrants react as they rest on board the Sea Watch 3 off the coast of Siracusa, Italy, Sunday. | REUTERS

World / Social Issues

Italy says five countries have agreed to take in 47 migrants stranded at sea

AP

NICOSIA - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte says five European Union nations are stepping forward to help resolve the latest impasse involving migrants stuck at sea on a humanitarian ship, but he bemoaned the lack of a systematic EU way to deal with migrant rescues.

Conte said Tuesday that the crisis over the Sea-Watch 3, which has been stuck off Sicily with 47 rescued migrants since Friday, demonstrates the EU’s “incapacity to manage this phenomenon with shared European mechanisms.” He spoke Tuesday in Cyprus at the close of a southern European summit.

But Conte said individual countries had stepped forward late Tuesday to say they would take some of the migrants. The Italian news agency ANSA, citing Conte, said the five countries are Germany, France, Portugal, Romania and Malta.

There was no immediate word on when or where the migrants, who were rescued Jan. 19 off the coast of Libya, would disembark.

Conte was to meet with the leaders of Italy’s two governing coalition parties, including hard-line Interior Minister Matteo Salvini of the League party, upon his return to Rome.

Italy’s populist government has refused to allow humanitarian ships to dock in its ports in a bid to force its European partners to share the burden of arrivals.

During the same press conference as Conte, French President Emmanuel Macron said France abided by three principals: respect for humanitarian rights in maritime matters, disembarkation at the nearest port and distributing the migrants. He said these standards should become a permanent mechanism.

The Dutch-flagged Sea Watch 3, which is operated by a German humanitarian group, was allowed into Italian waters late last week off the Sicilian port of Syracuse due to deteriorating weather conditions.

Human rights activists and some politicians have denounced Italy’s refusal to allow the migrants to land as inhumane.

“The psychological conditions of these people is worsening quickly. They need to get immediate medical attention on land,” EU lawmaker Cecile Kyenge told Sky TG24.

Earlier Tuesday, Europe’s human rights court denied a request by the head of the Sea Watch group, the Sea Watch 3’s captain and one of the migrants to disembark the 47 migrants.

The European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, France, however requested in its decision that Italy “take all necessary measures as soon as possible” to give the migrants adequate medical care, food, water and supplies. And it said the 15 unaccompanied minors on the boat should receive legal guardianship.

Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli claimed on Twitter that the human rights court had sided with Italy.

“We must guarantee the migrants food, treatment and adequate assistance. And that is what we are doing. But we don’t have an obligation to disembark,” he said.

In another similar instance, Salvini faces possible charges for failing to allow 177 migrants to disembark at a port in Catania in August.

Prosecutors have declined to press charges for kidnapping and abuse of office, saying Salvini was enacting government policy beyond the scope of the courts. But a judicial review body ruled otherwise, and has asked the Senate, where Salvini has a seat, to allow the case to procced.

The migrants in that case were allowed to disembark after five days.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (center, right), a Republican from Kentucky, speaks with Sen. Roy Blunt, a Republican from Missouri, as they head to a vote on Capitol Hill in Washington Monday. The Senate advanced legislation on Monday that would impose new sanctions on Syria, more than a month after President Donald Trump said he would withdraw American forces from the conflict there.
GOP's Mitch McConnell bucks Trump, warns against 'precipitous withdrawal' from Syria and Afghanistan
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made a rare break with President Donald Trump and proposed a measure urging the U.S. to continue the fight against Islamic State and al-Qaida in Syria and Afg...
A member of Syria's Arab Shaytat tribe who has joined a Kurdish-led alliance fighting the Islamic State group in northern Syria, rests during his break on Sunday in the Syrian village of Baghouz. Numerous members of the Shaytat tribe have joined the fight to flush out the jihadis from a shrinking enclave near the Iraqi border.
Islamic State pinned down in tiny east Syria enclave with families, U.S.-backed force says
Islamic State fighters in eastern Syria are pinned down in a final tiny pocket with their wives and children, forcing a U.S.-backed militia to slow its advance to protect civilians, the militia sai...
Eric Paddock holds a photo of himself (at left) and his brother, Stephen Paddock, outside his home in Orlando, Florida, on Oct. 2, 2017. The FBI has concluded its investigation into the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history without determining a motive. The FBI makes the conclusion in a report given to The Associated Press on Tuesday.
Gunman in 2017 Las Vegas massacre of 58 took any motive he had to his grave, FBI says
A high-stakes gambler who rained a hail of gunfire down on a crowd of country music fans, killing 58, took any specific motive for the 2017 attack to his grave, the FBI said Tuesday as it concluded...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Migrants react as they rest on board the Sea Watch 3 off the coast of Siracusa, Italy, Sunday. | REUTERS

, , , , , ,