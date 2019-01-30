Acting U.S. Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan speaks during the Missile Defense Review announcement at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, Jan. 17. | REUTERS

World

Pentagon won't rule out sending troops to Colombia amid Venezuela upheaval

AP

WASHINGTON - Acting Defense Secretary Pat Shanahan on Tuesday would not rule out sending U.S. military forces to Colombia or the region in connection with the ongoing political upheaval in Venezuela.

Shanahan told reporters that he hasn’t spoken to national security adviser John Bolton about sending troops to Colombia. But he said he wouldn’t comment when asked if he had other conversations about such a deployment plan or if he could rule it out.

Bolton had “5,000 troops to Colombia” written on a notepad he held during a news conference Monday announcing new sanctions on Venezuela. The White House, when asked about the note, later said in an email that “as the President has said, all options are on the table.”

President Donald Trump is backing Venezuelan congress leader Juan Guaido, who has proclaimed himself interim president in the opposition’s confrontation with President Nicolas Maduro. Colombia, which shares a 1,370-mile (2,200-km) border with Venezuela, is also backing Guaido.

Shanahan noted the steps that the State Department and Treasury have taken, which includes new sanctions on Venezuela’s state-owned oil company.

“We’re monitoring the situation very carefully and we’re watching and we’re working very much in real time,” Shanahan said. “The interagency led by the National Security Council and ambassador Bolton created a number of options. We support them with their policy development, and, as the situation in Venezuela evolves, we’re there to give them advice and counsel and support.”

Asked directly about Bolton’s note, Shanahan joked, “I didn’t bring a notepad today.”

Colombia Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes said Monday that his government does not know the “importance and reason” for Bolton’s note.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Donald Trump's longtime friend and confidant, Roger Stone, leaves Federal Court Tuesday in Washington. Stone left the federal courthouse without speaking publicly after entering a not guilty plea to charges filed in the special counsel's Russia investigation.
Trump friend Roger Stone pleads not guilty in Russia probe case
Roger Stone, a longtime adviser and confidant of President Donald Trump, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges in the Russia investigation after a publicity-filled few days spent torching the probe...
Testifying Tuesday to the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington about "worldwide threats" are (from left) FBI Director Christopher Wray, CIA Director Gina Haspel, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) Director Gen. Robert Ashley, National Security Agency (NSA) Director Gen. Paul Nakasone and Robert Cardillo, director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
U.S. spy agencies doubt North Korea will give up nukes despite Trump boasts
In an assessment casting doubt on President Donald Trump's goal of a nuclear-disarmed North Korea, U.S. intelligence agencies told Congress on Tuesday that the North is unlikely to entirely dismant...
Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington Tuesday.
China most active in cyberspying against U.S. and its ties with Russia growing: intel chief Dan C...
Russia and China pose the biggest espionage and cyberattack threats to the United States and are more aligned than they have been in decades, the leader of the U.S. intelligence community told U.S....

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Acting U.S. Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan speaks during the Missile Defense Review announcement at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, Jan. 17. | REUTERS

, , , , , ,