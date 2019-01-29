Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker addresses a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington Monday. Whitaker told reporters he has been fully briefed on the investigation of possible Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election by special counsel Robert Mueller and the probe "is I think close to being completed." | REUTERS

World / Crime & Legal

Acting attorney general says Robert Mueller's Russia probe is 'close to being completed'

AP

WASHINGTON - Special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign is “close to being completed,” the acting attorney general said Monday.

Speaking at an unrelated news conference in Washington, acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker said he had been “fully briefed” on the special counsel’s investigation. He began overseeing the probe after former Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigned at President Donald Trump’s request in November.

“The investigation is, I think, close to being completed, and I hope that we can get the report from Director Mueller as soon as possible,” Whitaker said.

He said he was looking forward to Mueller delivering his report. The investigation is looking at Russian interference in the 2016 election and ties to Trump’s campaign.

Whitaker has drawn criticism over his decision not to recuse himself from the Russia investigation even though a top Justice Department ethics official advised him to step aside out of an “abundance of caution.” His past criticism of the Russia investigation has raised questions about whether he can oversee it fairly.

Trump has nominated William Barr to serve as the next attorney general. His confirmation hearing was held this month and he’s awaiting a vote in the Senate.

So far, 34 people, including six Trump associates, have been charged by Mueller. Those charged include Trump’s former national security adviser, his campaign chairman, his former personal lawyer and two other campaign aides.

Meanwhile on Monday, a judge delayed the sentencing of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort in Virginia. Manafort was convicted of eight financial crimes at a Virginia trial last year.

The sentencing was delayed as a judge in Washington decides whether Manafort intentionally lied to investigators. Manafort agreed to cooperate in the special counsel’s investigation, but prosecutors allege he breached the deal in that case by lying. Manafort’s attorneys say he just didn’t have a perfect recollection of all the facts.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Starbucks Executive Chairman Howard Schultz delivers a speech last May during the opening ceremony of the "Seeds & Chips, the Global Food Innovation Summit" in Milan, Italy. In building Starbucks into a global behemoth, HSchultz has embraced a range of difficult, occasionally polarizing social debates that companies often try to dodge.
Democrats fear Trump re-election if ex-Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz runs as independent, splittin...
Some of the most influential forces in Democratic politics revolted Monday against former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz's prospective presidential bid, insisting that an independent run would uninte...
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he departs the White House in Washington before flying to Dover Air force Base to visit with families of fallen soldiers Jan. 19. An upcoming book portrays a White House staff under Trump that was "absolutely out of control" at times and often at each other's throats, according to excerpts published on Jan. 22.
Tell-all book says key Trump aide Stephen Miller wants no more refugees to touch American soil
The author of a new tell-all book about the White House under President Donald Trump says one of Trump's top policy advisers spoke dismissively about refugees. Stephen Miller, who has pushed Tru...
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi administers the House oath of office to Rep. Harley Rouda during a ceremonial swearing-in on Capitol Hill in Washington Jan. 3. It's known as "the theater committee" for its high profile, high-drama role investigating President Donald Trump's White House. And now, five of the fieriest Democratic freshmen in the House are players on that stage.
Shutdown over, Nancy Pelosi invites Trump to give State of the Union on Feb. 5
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has issued a new invitation to President Donald Trump to give his State of the Union speech on Feb. 5. The formal letter Monday suggests Trump will reschedule the spee...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker addresses a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington Monday. Whitaker told reporters he has been fully briefed on the investigation of possible Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election by special counsel Robert Mueller and the probe "is I think close to being completed." | REUTERS

, , , , ,