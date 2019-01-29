Acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker answers questions at a news conference about charges against China's Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., its chief financial officer and two affiliates, at the Justice Department in Washington Monday. | REUTERS

World / Crime & Legal

U.S. charges China tech giant Huawei, top exec Meng Wanzhou over Iran sanctions breach, T-Mobile secrets theft

AP

WASHINGTON - The Justice Department unsealed criminal charges Monday against Chinese tech giant Huawei, two of its subsidiaries and a top executive, who are accused of misleading banks about the company’s business and violating U.S. sanctions.

The company is also charged in a separate case with stealing trade secrets from T-Mobile, according to federal prosecutors.

Prosecutors are seeking to extradite the company’s chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, and allege she committed fraud by misleading banks about Huawei’s business dealings in Iran. She was arrested on Dec. 1 in Canada.

U.S. prosecutors charge that Huawei used a Hong Kong shell company to sell equipment in Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions. Huawei had done business in Iran through a Hong Kong company called Skycom and alleged that Meng mislead U.S. banks into believing the two companies were separate, according to the Justice Department.

Huawei is the world’s biggest supplier of network gear used by phone and internet companies and has long been seen as a front for spying by the Chinese military or security services.

Prosecutors also allege that Huawei stole trade secrets, including the technology behind a robotic device that T-Mobile used to test smartphones, prosecutors said. A jury in Seattle ruled that Huawei had misappropriated the robotic technology from T-Mobile’s lab in Washington state.

The Huawei case has set off a diplomatic spat with the three nations, which has threatened to complicate ties between the U.S. and Canada. President Donald Trump said he would get involved in the Huawei case if it would help produce a trade agreement with China and told Reuters in an interview in December that he would “intervene if I thought it was necessary.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he departs the White House in Washington before flying to Dover Air force Base to visit with families of fallen soldiers Jan. 19. An upcoming book portrays a White House staff under Trump that was "absolutely out of control" at times and often at each other's throats, according to excerpts published on Jan. 22.
Tell-all book says key Trump aide Stephen Miller wants no more refugees to touch American soil
The author of a new tell-all book about the White House under President Donald Trump says one of Trump's top policy advisers spoke dismissively about refugees. Stephen Miller, who has pushed Tru...
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi administers the House oath of office to Rep. Harley Rouda during a ceremonial swearing-in on Capitol Hill in Washington Jan. 3. It's known as "the theater committee" for its high profile, high-drama role investigating President Donald Trump's White House. And now, five of the fieriest Democratic freshmen in the House are players on that stage.
Shutdown over, Nancy Pelosi invites Trump to give State of the Union on Feb. 5
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has issued a new invitation to President Donald Trump to give his State of the Union speech on Feb. 5. The formal letter Monday suggests Trump will reschedule the spee...
William Barr testifies at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on his nomination to be attorney general of the United States on Capitol Hill in Washington Jan. 15.
Trump AG pick William Barr says he's discussed Robert Mueller probe with Mike Pence
President Donald Trump's pick for attorney general, William Barr, says Vice President Mike Pence is among the officials with whom he's discussed the special counsel's Russia's investigation. Bar...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker answers questions at a news conference about charges against China's Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., its chief financial officer and two affiliates, at the Justice Department in Washington Monday. | REUTERS

, , , , , , , ,