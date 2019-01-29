William Barr testifies at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on his nomination to be attorney general of the United States on Capitol Hill in Washington Jan. 15. | REUTERS

Trump AG pick William Barr says he's discussed Robert Mueller probe with Mike Pence

AP

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general, William Barr, says Vice President Mike Pence is among the officials with whom he’s discussed the special counsel’s Russia’s investigation.

Barr said in written responses to Senate questions made available Monday that he and Pence have had occasional conversations since the spring of 2017. He said some of those conversations included “general discussion of the Special Counsel’s investigation in which I gave my views on such matters as Bob Mueller’s high integrity and various media reports.”

Barr said he never gave Pence legal advice or provide confidential information.

Mueller is investigating potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign to sway the 2016 presidential election.

Barr also said he would resign if Trump claimed executive privilege to cover up evidence of a crime.



