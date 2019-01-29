World / Crime & Legal

Bipartisan Senate bill would require public report from Robert Mueller probe

AP

WASHINGTON - Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley and Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal are proposing that special counsel Robert Mueller be required to submit a report to Congress and the public when his Russia investigation is complete.

Legislation introduced by Grassley, R-Iowa, and Blumenthal, D-Conn., on Monday would require any special counsel to send a report to lawmakers and the public at the end of an investigation. The legislation would also require a report within two weeks if a special counsel is fired, transferred or resigns.

Both Grassley and Blumenthal sit on the Senate Judiciary Committee. Grassley, who was the chairman of the panel until December, said in a statement that people “have a right to know” how the government conducts business and how tax dollars are spent. He said the bill would ensure that the public has access to special council findings in any administration.

The legislation would require that the report include “all factual findings and underlying evidence,” according to the senators.

“A special counsel is appointed only in very rare serious circumstances involving grave violations of public trust,” Blumenthal said. “The public has a right and need to know the facts of such betrayals of public trust.”

Mueller is investigating Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election and contacts with Donald Trump’s presidential campaign

The bill introduction comes as the panel is prepared to vote on nomination of William Barr to be attorney general this week or next. Barr, who would oversee the Mueller probe and would be in charge of releasing any information, has said he believes Congress and the public should be told the result of the investigation but has stopped short of committing to release a report in full.

In another bipartisan effort, Grassley and Blumenthal supported legislation last year to protect Mueller’s job. The bill, approved by the Judiciary panel in April, would allow any fired special counsel to seek a judicial review within 10 days of removal and put into law existing Justice Department regulations that a special counsel can only be fired for good cause.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell declined to hold a vote on the bill, however, saying it was unnecessary. .

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker addresses a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington Monday. Whitaker told reporters he has been fully briefed on the investigation of possible Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election by special counsel Robert Mueller and the probe "is I think close to being completed."
Acting attorney general says Robert Mueller's Russia probe is 'close to being completed'
Special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign is "close to being completed," the acting attorney general said Monday. Speaking ...
Starbucks Executive Chairman Howard Schultz delivers a speech last May during the opening ceremony of the "Seeds & Chips, the Global Food Innovation Summit" in Milan, Italy. In building Starbucks into a global behemoth, HSchultz has embraced a range of difficult, occasionally polarizing social debates that companies often try to dodge.
Democrats fear Trump re-election if ex-Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz runs as independent, splittin...
Some of the most influential forces in Democratic politics revolted Monday against former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz's prospective presidential bid, insisting that an independent run would uninte...
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he departs the White House in Washington before flying to Dover Air force Base to visit with families of fallen soldiers Jan. 19. An upcoming book portrays a White House staff under Trump that was "absolutely out of control" at times and often at each other's throats, according to excerpts published on Jan. 22.
Tell-all book says key Trump aide Stephen Miller wants no more refugees to touch American soil
The author of a new tell-all book about the White House under President Donald Trump says one of Trump's top policy advisers spoke dismissively about refugees. Stephen Miller, who has pushed Tru...

, , , , , , , , ,