U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the government shutdown from the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington Friday. Two years into Trump's administration, a majority of Americans have lost confidence in the brash real estate magnate's performance on everything from the economy to foreign policy, a poll showed on Monday. The ABC News/Washington Post poll was published after Trump suffered a major setback in his signature push for more wall along the U.S.-Mexican border. | AFP-JIJI

World / Politics

Voter disillusionment with Trump spreads: poll

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON - Two years into President Donald Trump’s administration, a majority of Americans have lost confidence in the brash real estate magnate’s performance on everything from the economy to foreign policy, a poll showed Monday.

The ABC News/Washington Post poll was published after Trump suffered a major setback in his signature push for more wall along the U.S.-Mexican border.

On Friday, Trump agreed to suspend a punishing government shutdown after the tactic failed to pressure Democrats into backing his wall project.

Surveys have long shown Trump to be struggling for popularity beyond his hardcore base.

The RealClear Politics average currently shows him with 41.2 percent job approval ratings and 55.5 percent disapproval. An average put together by the FiveThirtyEight site puts those numbers at 39.4 to 56 percent.

The new poll, however, focuses on disappointment among voters.

On the economy, which has been Trump’s chief claim to success, only 49 percent believe he has done an excellent job, according to the poll. That’s down from 61 percent who were expecting excellent results at the time he was inaugurated.

On job creation, those numbers fell to 51 percent from an original 59 percent.

On grappling with the enormous federal budget deficit, only 33 percent think he has done a good or excellent job, compared to 50 percent who started with high expectations.

Forty-four percent of voters expected Trump to do an excellent job improving the country’s chaotic and expensive health care system, but the number now is only 33 percent.

Forty-eight percent of Americans say they have no confidence in Trump’s future performance, the poll found. The number is 37 percent for Trump’s main opponent in Congress, the Democratic speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.

The Post-ABC poll was conducted by Jan. 21-24 among a random national sample of 1,001 adults.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

French Defense Minister Florence Parly leaves the Elysee Presidential Palace after attending a weekly Cabinet meeting on Jan. 23 in Paris.
Race for 'hypersonic' weapons heats up as France joins fray
World powers are vying to develop "hypersonic" weapons that travel several times the speed of sound, with France the latest to join a field led so far by Russia and China. Hypersonics are like m...
Migrants react as they rest on board the Sea Watch 3 off the coast of Siracusa, Italy, Sunday.
Dutch reject Italy's call to take in 47 rescued migrants aboard ship in Mediterranean limbo
The Netherlands on Tuesday refused a request by Italy to take in 47 migrants on board a Dutch-flagged rescue ship that Italian ports have refused to allow to dock. The Sea Watch 3 ship, run by a...
SDF commander Heval Roni speaks during an interview with AFP on Monday in the town of Sousa, in Syria's eastern province of Deir Ezzor. A dwindling number of Islamic State fighters, led mostly by Iraqi commanders, are now defending only a handful of hamlets in the Euphrates Valley, Roni said.
Backs to the Euphrates: Islamic State in Syria boxed in to shrinking pocket
Kurdish-led fighters pressed their assault against the Islamic State group in eastern Syria Monday, boxing the jihadis into a tiny last pocket of land along the Euphrates River. Bad weather and ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the government shutdown from the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington Friday. Two years into Trump's administration, a majority of Americans have lost confidence in the brash real estate magnate's performance on everything from the economy to foreign policy, a poll showed on Monday. The ABC News/Washington Post poll was published after Trump suffered a major setback in his signature push for more wall along the U.S.-Mexican border. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , ,