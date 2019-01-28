Business / Economy

Bank of Japan policymakers disagreed over level of bond yields at December meeting

Reuters

Bank of Japan policymakers disagreed over the appropriate level of bond yields, minutes from their meeting last month show, a sign of the strain on the BOJ’s monetary framework as the global economy weakens.

One member said long-term yields should be allowed to temporarily turn negative, according to minutes of the Dec. 19-20 Policy Board meeting released Monday. The minutes do not identify the board members by name.

Another member agreed, saying yields have fallen due to worries about the U.S.-Chinese trade war and that conducting market operations to raise yields would tighten monetary policy.

Yet another member said the BOJ should strengthen policy to reach its 2 percent inflation target.

In contrast, a member said long-term yields need to be higher to ease the burden on the financial system and make corporate bonds more attractive to investors. This member also said revising the BOJ’s government bond purchases is one future option.

Rising pressure from the trade war between China and the U.S. — Japan’s biggest trading partners — is weighing on the economy and undermining years of efforts by policymakers to foster durable growth.

“One member expressed the recognition that … long-term yields should be allowed to temporarily turn negative,” the minutes showed.

“The member continued that it was natural for such yields to move more or less symmetrically from around zero percent.”

At the meeting, the BOJ kept policy on hold. At a subsequent meeting last week, the central bank cut its inflation forecasts but left its massive monetary easing in place.

The BOJ’s massive government debt purchases have had some unintended consequences, as years of low rates hurt financial institutions’ profits.

The bank has also amassed a lot of exchange-traded funds in its marathon asset buying spree, which risks distorting financial markets.

Many BOJ policymakers are wary of ramping up stimulus, though external shocks or a sudden spike in the yen could force the bank to do just that if the risk of recession grows.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Taro Aso
Taro Aso pledges to keep Japan's economy strong as October's consumption tax hike looms
Finance Minister Taro Aso pledged Monday to ensure that an upcoming tax hike does not hurt the economy by causing household spending to plummet. "We will use every policy tool at our disposal to...
Image Not Available
Toyota resisting price hikes in Indonesia's hot minivan market
Toyota Motor Corp. and its group firm Daihatsu Motor Co. are trying to keep their prices steady in Indonesia's increasingly competitive and affordable minivan market, offering 2019 models at the sa...
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks to military forces as part of his visit to the 11th Brigade of the Paratroopers of the Infantry at Toulouse-Francazal air base, near Toulouse, southern France, Jan. 17.
France's Macron tells Shinzo Abe he feels Ghosn's detention in Japan is 'too long and too hard'
French President Emmanuel Macron told Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that he's worried about Carlos Ghosn's conditions in jail, making his strongest comments yet on the fallen car titan and the scandal ...

, ,