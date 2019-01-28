Russian army serviceman fire historical anti-aircraft guns to mark the 75th anniversary since the Leningrad siege was lifted during World War II in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sunday. | REUTERS

World

Russia and Putin mark 75 years since WWII siege of Leningrad

AP

ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - The Russian city of St. Petersburg marked the 75th anniversary of the end of the devastating World War II siege by Nazi forces with a large military parade Sunday in the city’s sprawling Palace Square.

Russian President Vladimir Putin later laid flowers at a monument in Piskarevskoye Cemetery, where hundreds of thousands of siege victims are buried.

The siege of the city, then called Leningrad, lasted nearly 2½ years until the Soviet Army drove the Nazis away on Jan. 27, 1944.

Estimates of the death toll vary, but historians agree that more than 1 million Leningrad residents died from hunger or air and artillery bombardments during the siege.

On Sunday, more than 2,500 soldiers and 80 units of military equipment paraded as snow fell and temperatures hovered around minus-18 degrees Celsius (0 Fahrenheit). The vehicles included a T-34 tank; such tanks played a key role in defeating the Nazis and became a widely revered symbol of the nation’s wartime valor and suffering.

During the siege, most Leningrad residents had to survive on rations of just 125 grams (less than 0.3 pounds) of bread a day and whatever other food they could buy or exchange at local markets after selling their belongings.

Among those who succumbed to the deprivations of the siege was Putin’s 1-year-old brother. Putin himself was born after the siege, in 1952.

The Russian president did not attend the parade, which some civic groups had objected to as inappropriate, saying the day should commemorate the victims rather than flaunt military strength.

The Kremlin also announced Sunday that Putin had signed an order allocating 150 million rubles ($2.3 million) for creating new exhibits at the state museum of the siege.

“Today we mourn those who died defending Leningrad, who at the cost of their lives broke through the blockade. We recall those who worked in the besieged city, who, risking themselves, delivered bread and medicine along the Road of Life,” Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev wrote on social media.

Medvedev was referring to the ice road across Lake Ladoga that was the only conduit for supplies and evacuations during much of the siege.

Tamara Chernykh, 81, told The Associated Press that she still can’t forget the tiny pieces of bread that her granny used to put under her pillow as a night treat for a starving four-year-old girl in besieged Leningrad during the deadly winter of 1941-1942.

In the daytime, Chernykh said she and her baby cousin mostly stayed put under several blankets in the darkness. There was no heating during the first and the coldest winter of the siege, when temperatures outside sometimes plunged to -40 degrees Celsius (-40 degrees Fahrenheit).

Chernykh’s grandmother, who gave the bread out of her own scant food ration, said the crumbs would bring good dreams. She died from starvation before the siege ended.

Germany has allocated €12 million ($13.5 million) to modernize a Russian hospital for veterans of the war and to create a center in St. Petersburg where Germans and Russians can meet, the German and Russian foreign ministers said Sunday.

“We are sure that this voluntary action will improve the life quality of the victims of the siege who are still alive and also serve the historical reconciliation of the peoples of both countries,” ministers Heiko Maas and Sergey Lavrov said in the statement.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro attends a military exercise in Puerto Cabello, Venezuela, Sunday.
Venezuela's power struggle turns to winning over the military
The battle for control of Venezuela turned Sunday to the armed forces as President Nicolas Maduro, wearing tan military fatigues, attended army exercises, met with troops and watched as tanks fired...
People gather during a protest Jan. 23 targeting Venezuelan Nicolas Maduro and in support of an opposition leader self-proclaimed as the interim president of the country, in Madrid. Banners in Spanish read: "Democracy," "Out Maduro," " Peace, Justice, Democracy in Venezuela." Venezuela has seen an enormous outflow of people in recent years as its economy and democratic institutions have crumbled. Now many of these Venezuelans living abroad are anxiously watching events unfold in Caracas and wondering if they may soon be able to go home.
Venezuelans abroad anxiously watch events unfolding at home, hold out hope of returning
When Maria Eugenia Pirona moved from Venezuela to Spain over six months ago she had lost hope that things would get better in her homeland. A lawyer and former civil servant, Pirona had seen her co...
Pope Francis waves to pilgrims as he arrives in the popemobile to celebraTE an open-air Mass at the Campo San Juan Pablo II on the outskirts of Panama City on Sunday.
Pope seeks peace in Venezuela crisis but doesn't pick sides
Pope Francis called Sunday for a "just and peaceful solution" to Venezuela's political crisis as he wrapped up a visit to Panama for a World Youth Day rally that was overshadowed by the upheaval un...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Russian army serviceman fire historical anti-aircraft guns to mark the 75th anniversary since the Leningrad siege was lifted during World War II in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sunday. | REUTERS Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with a child as he visits an exhibition of the patriotic association "Lenrezerv" in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sunday. The Russian city of St. Petersburg marked the 75th anniversary of the end of the World War II siege by Nazi forces. The siege of the city, then called Leningrad, lasted nearly two and a half years until the Soviet Army drove the Nazis away on Jan. 27, 1944. | MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL PHOTO / VIA AP

, , , , , ,