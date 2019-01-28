Polish far-right activists enter the former German Nazi death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, on International Holocaust Remembrance Day in Oswiecim, Poland, Sunday. | AP

World / Social Issues

Far right protest stage during Auschwitz camp liberation commemoration

Reuters

OSWIECIM, POLAND - Dozens of Polish far-right nationalists gathered at the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland on Sunday to protest at the same time as officials and survivors marked the 74th anniversary of the camp’s liberation in an annual ceremony.

The two parties gathered in different parts of the camp, now an open-air museum, and did not encounter each other. It was the first time the far-right has held a protest at Auschwitz at the annual event, which is also International Holocaust Victims Remembrance Day.

At the official ceremony on Sunday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and other government officials were joined in prayer by some of the last remaining survivors of the death camp.

In another location at the site, far right protesters wrapped in Polish flags, some of the stamped with the words “Polish Holocaust,” laid flowers and sang the Polish national anthem.

“The Jewish nation and Israel is doing everything to change the history of the Polish nation,” said Piotr Rybak of the Polish Independence Movement, who led Sunday’s protest. “Polish patriots cannot allow this.”

The protest comes at a time of surging anti-Semitism in parts of Europe and as critics accuse the PiS of trying to build a nationalist sense of grievance among Poles by seeking to minimize Polish complicity in the Holocaust.

During decades of communist rule, Poles were taught to believe that, with a few exceptions, the nation had conducted itself honorably during a war that killed a fifth of the population.

Many still refuse to accept research showing thousands had participated in the Holocaust — in addition to the thousands that had risked their lived to help the Jews — and feel the West has failed to recognize Poland’s own suffering during the war.

More than 3 million of Poland’s 3.2 million Jews were murdered by the Nazis, accounting for about half of the Jews killed in the Holocaust. Jews from across Europe were sent to be killed at death camps built and operated by the Germans on Polish soil, including Auschwitz, Treblinka, Belzec and Sobibor.

According to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, the Nazis also killed at least 1.9 million non-Jewish Polish civilians.

Diplomatic relations between Poland and Israel were strained last year after the PiS government sought to impose jail terms for suggesting the nation was complicit in the Holocaust.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Russian army serviceman fire historical anti-aircraft guns to mark the 75th anniversary since the Leningrad siege was lifted during World War II in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sunday.
Russia and Putin mark 75 years since WWII siege of Leningrad
The Russian city of St. Petersburg marked the 75th anniversary of the end of the devastating World War II siege by Nazi forces with a large military parade Sunday in the city's sprawling Palace Squ...
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro attends a military exercise in Puerto Cabello, Venezuela, Sunday.
Venezuela's power struggle turns to winning over the military
The battle for control of Venezuela turned Sunday to the armed forces as President Nicolas Maduro, wearing tan military fatigues, attended army exercises, met with troops and watched as tanks fired...
People gather during a protest Jan. 23 targeting Venezuelan Nicolas Maduro and in support of an opposition leader self-proclaimed as the interim president of the country, in Madrid. Banners in Spanish read: "Democracy," "Out Maduro," " Peace, Justice, Democracy in Venezuela." Venezuela has seen an enormous outflow of people in recent years as its economy and democratic institutions have crumbled. Now many of these Venezuelans living abroad are anxiously watching events unfold in Caracas and wondering if they may soon be able to go home.
Venezuelans abroad anxiously watch events unfolding at home, hold out hope of returning
When Maria Eugenia Pirona moved from Venezuela to Spain over six months ago she had lost hope that things would get better in her homeland. A lawyer and former civil servant, Pirona had seen her co...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Polish far-right activists enter the former German Nazi death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, on International Holocaust Remembrance Day in Oswiecim, Poland, Sunday. | AP Survivors of Auschwitz arrive at the International Monument to the Victims of Fascism at the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp KL Auschwitz II-Birkenau walk to place candles on International Holocaust Remembrance Day in Oswiecim, Poland, Sunday. | AP

, , , , ,