The week ahead Jan. 28-Feb. 3

Monday
- 150-day ordinary Diet session to convene. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will deliver policy speech ahead of key events later this year, including the Group of 20 summit in June in Osaka, an Upper House election in July and a consumption tax hike in October.
- Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to visit Japan through Jan. 30.
Tuesday
- Cabinet Office to release monthly economic report for January. The government is expected to declare that Japan’s economy is expanding for the 74th consecutive month, the longest period since the end of World War II.
Wednesday
- Diet to hold question-and-answer session attended by leaders of political parties through Feb. 1.
Thursday
- Fukuoka District Court to hand down ruling on man accused of stealing 160 kilograms of gold in the city of Fukuoka in 2016.
- Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry to release preliminary industrial production index for December.
- Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from Jan. 22-23 policy meeting.
Friday
- Japan-EU free trade pact to come into force. Under the deal covering roughly 30 percent of global economic output, Japanese consumers will benefit from cheaper imports of wine, cheese and pork from the regional bloc, but domestic farmers may take a hit due to increased competition with European rivals.
- Unemployment rate and ratio of job offers to job seekers for December, as well as 2018 as a whole, to be released.
- Japan Automobile Dealers Association to release data on new motor vehicle sales in Japan for January.
- Discount store operator Don Quijote Holdings to change name to Pan Pacific International Holdings.
- Sony, Hitachi, Honda Motor and JFE Holdings to release earnings reports for April-December.
Saturday
- International animated film society ASIFA-Hollywood to announce the winners of the Annie Awards in Los Angeles. Japanese filmmaker Mamoru Hosoda’s “Mirai” is among the nominees in two categories — the best animated independent feature and outstanding achievement for writing in an animated feature production.
Sunday
- Aichi gubernatorial election to be held.