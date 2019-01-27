National / History

The week ahead Jan. 28-Feb. 3

Kyodo

Monday

  • 150-day ordinary Diet session to convene. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will deliver policy speech ahead of key events later this year, including the Group of 20 summit in June in Osaka, an Upper House election in July and a consumption tax hike in October.
  • Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to visit Japan through Jan. 30.

Tuesday

  • Cabinet Office to release monthly economic report for January. The government is expected to declare that Japan’s economy is expanding for the 74th consecutive month, the longest period since the end of World War II.

Wednesday

  • Diet to hold question-and-answer session attended by leaders of political parties through Feb. 1.

Thursday

  • Fukuoka District Court to hand down ruling on man accused of stealing 160 kilograms of gold in the city of Fukuoka in 2016.
  • Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry to release preliminary industrial production index for December.
  • Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from Jan. 22-23 policy meeting.

Friday

  • Japan-EU free trade pact to come into force. Under the deal covering roughly 30 percent of global economic output, Japanese consumers will benefit from cheaper imports of wine, cheese and pork from the regional bloc, but domestic farmers may take a hit due to increased competition with European rivals.
  • Unemployment rate and ratio of job offers to job seekers for December, as well as 2018 as a whole, to be released.
  • Japan Automobile Dealers Association to release data on new motor vehicle sales in Japan for January.
  • Discount store operator Don Quijote Holdings to change name to Pan Pacific International Holdings.
  • Sony, Hitachi, Honda Motor and JFE Holdings to release earnings reports for April-December.

Saturday

  • International animated film society ASIFA-Hollywood to announce the winners of the Annie Awards in Los Angeles. Japanese filmmaker Mamoru Hosoda’s “Mirai” is among the nominees in two categories — the best animated independent feature and outstanding achievement for writing in an animated feature production.

Sunday

  • Aichi gubernatorial election to be held.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s administration appears to be trying to avoid controversy during the ordinary Diet session, slated to convene on Monday, ahead of July's Upper House election.
Cabinet to keep Diet bills to a minimum with apparent eye on July Upper House election
Facing a critical Upper House election this summer, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe appears to be laying the groundwork for a controversy-free five-month Diet session, which starts Monday. Abe's Cabin...
Hunters in Sasayama, Hyogo Prefecture, load deer after a recent hunt. The nationwide hunting season for wild boar and deer, which cause large amounts of agricultural damage, lasts until March 15.
Aging hunters look for fresh blood to solve boar woes
When the world rang in 2019, it also prepared to usher in the Year of the Boar. But in Sasayama, a picturesque, historical city of about 42,000 nestled in rural Hyogo Prefecture about an hour by...
Firefighters investigate a home where a fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday in Hino, Tokyo.
Blaze at home in Tokyo suburbs leaves four dead
Four people were killed Sunday in a fire that burned down a house in the suburbs of Tokyo, according to police. A nearby resident in the city of Hino made an emergency call at around 2:45...

,