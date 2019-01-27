Lawyer says Trump golf course knew for years that now-fired workers were illegal immigrants

A photographer is reflected in a golf cart at the Trump National Golf Club Westchester in Briarcliff Manor, New York. | AP

A dozen immigrant workers at one of President Donald Trump’s golf clubs in New York who are in the U.S. illegally were fired this month even though managers knew about their legal status for years, a lawyer for the workers said Saturday.

As the president railed against immigrants coming into the country illegally during the government shutdown, a manager at the Trump National Golf Club in Westchester County called a dozen immigrant workers into a room one by one Jan. 18 and fired them, said lawyer Anibal Romero.

Many of them had worked at the club for a dozen or more years, he said, and managers knew they had submitted phony documents but looked the other way.

The firings come after workers at another Trump club in New Jersey came forward last month to say managers there had hired them knowing they were in the country illegally, and had even helped one obtain phony documents.

The crackdown at the New York club was first reported by the Washington Post.

A message seeking comment was left with the Trump Organization.

