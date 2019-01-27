South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during a news conference at the presidential Blue House in Seoul last May. | BLOOMBERG

Blue House rejects proposal for joint fund to support people requisitioned from Korea for labor during war: newspaper

JIJI

SEOUL - The South Korean presidential office has vehemently opposed an internal plan to set up a fund to support people who were requisitioned from the Korean Peninsula by Japanese companies to work in Japan during World War II, the Chosun Ilbo has reported.

The major South Korean daily reported Saturday that the country’s diplomatic authority had made a proposal to the Blue House that Seoul swiftly resolve the wartime labor issue by establishing such a fund jointly with not only the Japanese companies concerned, but also with South Korean firms that benefited from an accord to settle property claims that was signed along with the 1965 Japan-South Korea treaty to establish diplomatic relations.

But the Blue House rejected the idea, saying it is not a matter the government should get involved in, the newspaper said.

The Chosun Ilbo also reported that before the plan was shown to the Blue House, diplomatic authorities from the two countries had held talks on the fund and formed some consensus. It quoted a Japanese source as saying that if Seoul made the fund proposal, Tokyo could have considered it.

Meanwhile, presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom categorically denied the newspaper report.

The two countries’ diplomatic authorities have been communicating with each other on the wartime labor issue but there have been no fund-related discussions at all, he said, adding that the idea of creating such a fund itself is ridiculous.

