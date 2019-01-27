Emmanuel Macron suggests new Renault chairman be Nissan's, too: report

French President Emmanuel Macron told Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that it would be appropriate for Renault SA’s new chairman to also be chairman of Nissan Motor Co., according to Fuji News Network.

Macron floated the idea to Abe during a phone call on Friday, the network reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. The French leader also said he hoped for the quick release of ousted Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn, who has been in a Tokyo jail since Nov. 19, the report said.

France is the biggest shareholder in Renault, which named Jean-Dominique Senard as chairman and Thierry Bollore as chief executive officer Thursday, hours after Ghosn resigned from those roles. Senard, who comes from French tire giant Michelin, will be responsible for managing the French automaker’s three-way partnership with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. The alliance sold more cars last year than either Volkswagen AG or Toyota Motor Corp.

Nissan and Mitsubishi ousted Ghosn as chairman shortly after his arrest on allegations of underreporting his income. The charges have since expanded to include transferring personal trading losses to Nissan, and the 64-year-old could face decades in prison if convicted. He has denied wrongdoing.

The leaders of Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi plan to hold a meeting later this month, informed sources said Saturday.

The leaders’ meeting will be held in the Netherlands, where a company overseeing the Nissan-Renault alliance is located, on the sidelines of a regular board meeting that will start Thursday, according to the sources.

They are expected to explore ways to improve the soured relations among the three automakers, which have been vying for control of their alliance since Ghosn’s arrest.

Nissan President Hiroto Saikawa and Mitsubishi Motors Chief Executive Officer Osamu Masuko may attend the talks with Senard via a teleconference system from Japan.

Observers say the leaders will likely agree that the three automakers will maintain broad-based cooperative ties.

Since Ghosn’s arrest, Nissan and Renault have been showing conflicting positions regarding executive appointments and capital ties.

In a news conference held after he became Renault’s chairman, Senard said he is eager to strengthen trusting relationships with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors.