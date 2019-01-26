N700S shinkansen to debut just before 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Central Japan Railway Co. has said that its N700S bullet train model will go into service on the Tokaido Shinkansen in early July 2020, just before the start of the Tokyo Summer Olympics and Paralympics.

The railway operator plans to introduce a total of 40 N700S trains over three years to fiscal 2022, which ends in March 2023, with total investment estimated at ¥240 billion, according to the firm’s announcement on Friday. Each train will have 16 cars.

The new model, which is now undergoing test runs, is equipped with a lithium-ion battery system enabling it to travel a certain distance in case of power outages, the first such feature for a shinkansen. Power outlets for passengers will be available at every seat, and the model has more security cameras than the trains now in service.

“We’ll step up preparations to offer our newest and best shinkansen,” Shin Kaneko, the firm’s president, told a news conference in Tokyo on Friday.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics will take place from July 24 through Aug. 9., and the Paralympic Games will follow from Aug. 25 through Sept. 6.