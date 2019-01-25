Hidekichi Miyazaki imitates the pose of Usain Bolt after running with other competitors over 80 years of age during a 2015 event in Kyoto. Miyazaki, dubbed "Golden Bolt" after the eight-time Olympic gold medallist, died on Friday at 108. | AFP-JIJI

'Golden Bolt': Japan's centenarian sprinter Hidekichi Miyazaki dies at 108

Hidekichi Miyazaki, a Japanese centenarian who set the 100-meter sprint world record for the over-105 age category, has died at 108, a local sports official said Friday.

Miyazaki, dubbed “Golden Bolt” after eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt, died on Wednesday, the official confirmed.

The record-breaking athlete was born in 1910 — the year Japan annexed Korea and when the Titanic was still being built.

In 2015, he clocked 42.22 seconds in his home city of Kyoto to set a 100-meter world record in the over-105 age category — one for which no mark previously existed — a day after reaching the milestone age.

The feat and photos of him striking Bolt’s famous “lightning” pose made international headlines, prompting even the Jamaican sprinter himself to tweet a shout-out to the elder runner.

But the aging athlete himself was less than impressed by his achievement.

“I’m not happy with the time,” Miyazaki said in an interview right after the performance.

“I started shedding tears during the race because I was going so slowly. Perhaps I’m getting old!”

He took up running in his early 90s and said he would prepare for races by taking a sneaky catnap.

