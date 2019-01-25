Weather agency warns of heavy snowfall across Japan as cold air masses approach

Heavy snowfall is expected across Japan over the weekend as the weather agency issued a warning Friday for many regions on the Sea of Japan coast as well as some mountainous areas on the Pacific side.

The Meteorological Agency said that with strong cold air masses approaching the archipelago, even some low-lying areas near the Pacific coast could see snow. The agency asked people to be aware of icy roads and disruption of public transportation.

Some locations along the Sea of Japan could also see thunderstorms and tornadoes, the agency said.

A cold air mass with a temperature of minus 39 degrees Celsius or lower at an altitude of 5,000 meters will pass over eastern Japan, while another of minus 33 or lower will cover western Japan, the agency said, noting that the expected temperatures are around 10 degrees lower than average.

Up to 70 centimeters of snowfall is expected in some places in eastern Japan before 6 p.m. Saturday, while even some areas in the southwestern main island of Kyushu could have up to 30 cm of snow over the same period, the agency said.