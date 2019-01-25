Chinese actor Gao Yunxiang (center) leaves the Downing Centre court in Sydney on Friday. | AAP /VIA REUTERS

Asia Pacific / Crime & Legal

Chinese movie star Gao Yunxiang pleads not guilty to sexual assault in Australia

Reuters

SYDNEY - Chinese movie actor Gao Yunxiang and a producer pleaded not guilty in an Australian court on Friday to charges of sexual assault, setting the course for a trial later this year, a court official said.

Gao and Chinese producer Wang Jing both entered the pleas during a short procedural hearing at the New South Wales state District Court and a judge booked the matter for a six-week trial starting in October, the court spokeswoman told Reuters.

The 36-year-old star of Chinese television programs “Goddess of Mercy” and “Legend of Mi Yue” and his producer were charged with aggravated sexual assault and depriving a woman of her liberty, as well as related crimes over an incident at a Sydney hotel in March 2018, according to Australian media.

The incident allegedly took place at the Shangri-La hotel after a wrap party for a television series, “Love in Aranya,” which the men had been shooting in Sydney, media said.

Gao was not available for comment.

The complainant’s identity has not made public, as Australian law bars media from identifying complainants in sex crimes.

Gao’s bail continued on Friday. Australian media have said he paid 3 million Australian dollars ($2.1 million) as bail surety, and his bail conditions included wearing an electronic bracelet, a nightly curfew and a ban on going within 100 meters of Sydney Airport.

The producer was not given bail, and remained in custody.

A pretrial hearing has been set for Sept. 6, with the trial to begin on Oct. 21.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

1801 watercolor of Matthew Flinders
Remains of Flinders, explorer who put Australia on the map, found near London train station
The remains of the first British explorer to circumnavigate the Australian continent and popularize the country's name have been found near a busy London railway station. Archaeologists s...
The guided-missile destroyer USS McCampbell maneuvers during an exercise with the Royal Navy guided-missile frigate HMS Argyll in the South China Sea on Jan. 14.
U.S. sends warships through Taiwan Strait amid rows with China
The United States Navy has sent a warship through the Taiwan Strait, the U.S. Pacific Fleet told The Japan Times, as military and trade tensions continue to fester between Beijing and Washington...
Emissions from a coal-fired power station's cooling towers rise behind a man tending to vegetables in Tongling, China, on Wednesday.
South Korea deploys cloud-seeding planes in fight against 'Chinese' air pollution
Seoul on Friday sent aircraft over the Yellow Sea to carry out cloud-seeding experiments in an effort to reduce air pollution that many South Koreans blame on China. Air quality in South Korea i...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Chinese actor Gao Yunxiang (center) leaves the Downing Centre court in Sydney on Friday. | AAP /VIA REUTERS

, , , ,