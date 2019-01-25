National / Crime & Legal

Filipino man arrested on return to Japan over 2004 gang rape-murder of student in Ibaraki Prefecture

Kyodo

MITO, IBARAKI PREF. - A 33-year-old Filipino man on an international wanted list was arrested Thursday for the alleged rape and murder of a university student in Japan in 2004, police said.

The man, who had been a minor at the time of the crime and fled to the Philippines, was arrested upon his arrival at Narita airport from Manila.

The suspect had expressed his intention to return to Japan and give himself up to Japanese authorities, according to an investigative source.

In an interview with Kyodo News in a Manila suburb in September 2017, he admitted to killing the 21-year-old Ibaraki University student. A relative who was present at the interview said he should stand trial in Japan.

Police arrested 37-year-old Jerico Mori Lampano, a key culprit in the murder, in September 2017, based on DNA samples from the female victim’s body, before they put the man — who was 18 years old at the time of the crime — and a third Filipino man, who was 19, on the wanted list.

This month, the Tokyo High Court upheld a lower court ruling that sentenced Lampano, who pleaded guilty, to life in prison.

According to the ruling, the three men raped and killed the student by cutting her throat multiple times on a riverbank in the village of Miho, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Jan. 31, 2004, after abducting her in a vehicle in the nearby town of Ami earlier that day.

Japan does not have an extradition treaty with the Philippines, and it is uncertain if Japanese authorities can prosecute the third man.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Saori Yoshida, a three-time Olympic wrestling champion, holds up a T-shirt she wore at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. Yoshida is donating the shirt to a project launched Thursday by Asics Corp. to make uniforms for the Japanese Olympic and Paralympic teams by recycling sportswear items.
Sportswear-maker Asics to turn used clothing into Japan's Olympic uniforms
Apparel-maker Asics Corp. began calling Thursday for donations of used sportswear items which it plans to turn into official uniforms for Japan's team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Ga...
Nature’s wonders: A Bryde’s whale, one of the species hunted by Japan, surfaces as it feeds on small fish, while seagulls try to poach its catch from its jaws. 
Japan's commercial whaling may have two silver linings: freeing up the IWC and sparing the Southe...
The announcement at the end of last year that Japan was going to officially resume commercial whaling generated predictable headlines and horrified reactions around the world. People love to critic...
Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki talks to reporters Friday at the prefectural government building in Naha, after ruling and opposition assembly members agreed to add a third choice to a planned referendum on construction of a U.S. military base.
Referendum on U.S. Henoko base likely to be held across all of Okinawa after deal to add third 'n...
The Okinawa Prefectural Government is likely to hold a referendum on the construction of a U.S. military base across the prefecture following a deal between ruling and opposition assembly members. ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A 33-year-old Filipino man, whose name was on an international wanted list, arrives at Narita airport Thursday. He was arrested upon arrival over allegations relating to a 2004 rape and murder case. | KYODO

, , , , ,