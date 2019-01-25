The BuzzFeed website is displayed on an iPad held by an Associated Press staffer in Los Angeles in 2015. Media company BuzzFeed is cutting 15 percent of its jobs, or about 200 people, to trim costs and become profitable. BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti said in a memo to employees Wednesday that the layoffs will help BuzzFeed avoid having to raise money from investors again. | AP

Business

Digital media firm BuzzFeed cutting 15% of jobs, following Verizon's lead

AP

NEW YORK - Digital media company BuzzFeed is cutting 15 percent of its jobs, or about 200 people, to trim costs and become profitable.

BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti wrote employees Wednesday that the layoffs will help BuzzFeed avoid having to raise money from investors again.

The privately held company has not been profitable for several years. It has raised hundreds of millions from such investors as Comcast’s NBCUniversal.

The New York company is best known for its viral posts and quizzes and has a well-regarded news division.

Many digital media companies have cut jobs or sold off in recent years as Facebook and Google gobble up the bulk of digital advertising dollars. Verizon also said Wednesday that it is cutting about 800 jobs in its media division, which includes Yahoo and HuffPost.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Hiroaki Nakanishi, chairman of Hitachi Ltd., reacts during a Bloomberg Television interview on day two of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday.
Hitachi wants nationalization of U.K. nuclear project: report
Hitachi's frozen nuclear power project in Britain can only be revived if it is nationalized, the Nikkei business paper reported the company's chairman as saying on Wednesday. "Nationalization is...
Hungarian-born U.S. investor and philanthropist George Soros delivers a speech on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting, on Thursday in Davos, eastern Switzerland. Billionaire Soros said Chinese President Xi Jinping was "the most dangerous enemy" of free societies for presiding over a high-tech surveillance regime.
George Soros warns of China's use of AI to control citizens, calls Xi 'most dangerous' foe of ope...
Billionaire George Soros warned of the dangers of artificial intelligence in the hands of authoritarian regimes such as China and called President Xi Jinping "the most dangerous" opponent of open s...
An American Airlines hangar is seen last July at La Guardia airport in New York City on Independence Day. American Airlines executives warned of significant travel delays if the U.S. government shutdown goes on much longer, but said Thursday that customer demand has not been significantly affected thus far.
Airlines say U.S. shutdown pushing aviation system to 'tipping point'
U.S. airline bosses are stepping up their criticism of the partial government shutdown, warning that the closing threatens to snarl air travel as it drags into its 34th day. "We are close to a t...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The BuzzFeed website is displayed on an iPad held by an Associated Press staffer in Los Angeles in 2015. Media company BuzzFeed is cutting 15 percent of its jobs, or about 200 people, to trim costs and become profitable. BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti said in a memo to employees Wednesday that the layoffs will help BuzzFeed avoid having to raise money from investors again. | AP

, , , , ,