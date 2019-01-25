A handout picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on Thursday shows the remains of a car that exploded following a bomb attack near the Russian Embassy in the Syrian capital, in the second such blast in Damascus in less than a week. | SANA / HO / VIA AFP-JIJI

World

Bomb explodes in Syrian capital near Russian Embassy; no fatalities

AP

BEIRUT - A bomb exploded Thursday in the capital Damascus causing property damage but no casualties, Syrian state media reported.

Syrian TV said the explosive was placed inside a car in the Adawi neighborhood. The Russian Embassy is located several hundred meters (yards) away.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The bombing comes two days after an explosion at a busy intersection in the coastal city of Latakia that killed a civilian and wounded 14 others.

Last week, a bomb also exploded in Damascus without inflicting casualties.

The Syrian capital has been relatively safe since government forces captured last year all rebel-held neighborhoods and suburbs of Damascus.

Also on Thursday, In the northern town of Al-Bab, which is controlled by Turkey-backed opposition fighters, a motorcycle rigged with explosives blew up in the town’s center. At least one person was killed and 11 wounded, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor.

The opposition’s Syrian Civil Defense, also known as White Helmets, said the blast killed three and wounded 12.

