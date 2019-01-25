U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross gestures during an interview with Reuters in his office at the U.S. Department of Commerce building in Washington Oct. 5. | REUTERS

Trump's wealthy commerce chief asks why furloughed federal workers use food banks instead of taking out loans

AP

NEW YORK - Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, one of the richest people in President Donald Trump’s Cabinet, is questioning why furloughed federal workers are reluctant to take out loans to get through the government shutdown.

Ross was asked on CNBC on Thursday about why some of the 800,000 workers currently not receiving paychecks are going to homeless shelters to get food.

Ross, whose financial disclosure forms reveal $700 million in assets, said he “didn’t quite understand” why workers would do that.

He advocated that workers borrow from a bank or credit union, saying “there’s no real reason why they shouldn’t be able to get a loan against it.”

The comments were the latest in out-of-touch remarks about the shutdown from Trump officials. Trump said workers need to “make adjustments.”

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross gestures during an interview with Reuters in his office at the U.S. Department of Commerce building in Washington Oct. 5. | REUTERS

