Pope Francis attends Vespers at the Basilica of Saint Paul Outside the Walls, marking the start of the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, in Rome on Jan. 18. | REUTERS

National

Pope Francis to visit Japan in November, the first for a pontiff since John Paul II in 1981

AFP-JIJI

ON BOARD THE PAPAL PLANE - Pope Francis announced Wednesday he will visit Japan in November, becoming the first pontiff to do so since John Paul II nearly 40 years ago.

“I will go to Japan in November,” he said on board the papal plane bringing him to Panama for a gathering of young Catholics.

The Argentine pontiff has repeatedly voiced a desire to visit Japan, home to some 450,000 Roman Catholics, and around 510,000 Protestants, according to the Cultural Affairs Agency.

Francis had wanted to work as a missionary in Japan in his youth but abandoned the plan after a lung operation.

The pope has made two trips to Asia since his election five years ago, visiting the Philippines and Sri Lanka in 2014, followed by Myanmar and Bangladesh last year.

In January last year, Francis issued a harrowing photograph taken in 1945 showing a young Japanese boy carrying his dead brother. The child, carried on the boy’s back, was killed when the United States dropped the A-bomb on Nagasaki.

Francis, who has often spoken of the dangers of nuclear weapons, had written just four words on the back of the image: “The fruit of war.”

Pope John Paul II visited Japan in 1981.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Animated depictions of tennis stars Kei Nishikori and Naomi Osaka were featured in an online ad campaign by Nissin Foods.
Naomi Osaka sponsor Nissin retracts ads after 'whitewashing' uproar
Following uproar over accusations of whitewashing, Nissin Foods Holdings Co. on Wednesday removed advertisements from YouTube featuring an animated depiction of tennis star Naomi Osaka. T...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and other Japanese officials toast with sake produced in Fukushima Prefecture during the Japan Night event in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday.
Abe makes sales pitch for Fukushima sake at Davos
On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting on Wednesday, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe made a sales pitch for sake produced in Fukushima Prefecture. At the Japan Night event in Davo...
Foreign Minister Taro Kono meets with his South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-wha in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday.
Japan's top envoy meets South Korean counterpart amid widening rift over 'provocative' SDF flights
The foreign ministers of Japan and South Korea on Wednesday exposed a deepening rift despite agreeing on the need to maintain close communication, as Seoul made fresh accusations over alleged provo...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Pope Francis attends Vespers at the Basilica of Saint Paul Outside the Walls, marking the start of the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, in Rome on Jan. 18. | REUTERS

, , ,