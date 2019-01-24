Police officers of a special unit escort Iraqi asylum seeker Ali Bashar, who is suspected of having killed a German teenage girl, to a helicopter in Wiesbaden, western Germany, heading to a prison after Bashar testified last June. German prosecutors Wednesday announced child rape and murder charges against the Iraqi rejected asylum seeker in a case that fueled a heated debate about immigrant crime. | AFP-JIJI

World / Crime & Legal

Denied asylum, Iraqi charged with rape, murder in Germany's 'Susanna case'

AFP-JIJI

BERLIN - German prosecutors Wednesday announced child rape and murder charges against a rejected Iraqi asylum-seeker in a case that fueled a heated debate about immigrant crime.

The accused in the “Susanna case,” 21-year-old Ali Bashar, had fled Germany after the crime for northern Iraq but was extradited in a mission joined personally by federal police chief Dieter Romann.

Bashar is accused of beating, raping and then strangling schoolgirl Susanna Maria Feldman, 14, in a wooded area near his refugee shelter in the city of Wiesbaden last May 23.

Earlier he had also allegedly twice raped an 11-year-old girl — once in April 2018 after locking her in his room, and again near a supermarket parking area the following month.

Prosecutors also laid charges against an Afghan youth who was living in the same refugee shelter, Mansoor Q., who was believed to be aged at least 14 at the time, for also raping the 11-year-old girl.

Prosecutors said Ali Bashar’s younger brother — who is believed to be in Iraq, according to media reports — had also taken part in a violent sexual assault against the younger girl.

Following a public outcry over Susanna’s death, German federal police hauled Bashar back from Arbil, northern Iraq, where he had been arrested by local Kurdish security forces.

Despite the absence of a formal extradition treaty between Iraq and Germany, Bashar was put on a flight to Germany, with pictures of him disembarking under heavy police guard making front pages.

Bashar had first arrived in Germany in 2015 along with his parents and five siblings.

He faced deportation after his request for asylum was rejected in December 2016, but he obtained a temporary residence permit pending his appeal.

During this time, he got into trouble with police on several occasions, including for fights, alleged robbery and possession of an illegal switchblade.

In his upcoming trial he also faces charges for a park robbery in which he beat, strangled and threatened with a knife a man to steal his watch, bag, phone and bank card.

The Susanna case prompted politicians including Chancellor Angela Merkel to urge the speeding up of deportations of asylum-seekers who have broken the law in Germany.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Supporters of Congolese President-elect Felix Tshisekedi sell souvenirs outside his party headquarters in Kinshasa Wednesday. Tshisekedi is to be inaugurated Thursday, having won an election that raised numerous concerns about voting irregularities among observers as the country chose a successor to longtime President Joseph Kabila.
Congo's Kabila, on eve of leaving presidency, urges unity
With less than 24 hours left in his rule, Congo President Joseph Kabila on Wednesday urged the nation to "massively" support incoming leader Felix Tshisekedi after a disputed election that surprise...
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with conservative leaders in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington on Wednesday. House Democrats are preparing to send Trump a proposal to boost border security — but not build a wall — by spending more than the $5.7 billion he wants for the wall, according to a Democratic aide.
Democrats push technology as alternative to Trump wall in shutdown impasse
Democratic leaders in the House of Representatives floated the idea on Wednesday of ending a partial U.S. government shutdown by giving President Donald Trump most or all of the money he seeks for ...
Law enforcement officials take cover outside a SunTrust Bank branch Wednesday in Sebring, Florida. Authorities say they've arrested a man who fired shots inside the Florida bank.
At least five killed in central Florida bank shooting; gunman, 21, arrested: police
At least five people were killed on Wednesday in a shooting inside a bank in a small central Florida town, and the suspect is in custody, authorities said. The 21-year-old suspect, identified as...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Police officers of a special unit escort Iraqi asylum seeker Ali Bashar, who is suspected of having killed a German teenage girl, to a helicopter in Wiesbaden, western Germany, heading to a prison after Bashar testified last June. German prosecutors Wednesday announced child rape and murder charges against the Iraqi rejected asylum seeker in a case that fueled a heated debate about immigrant crime. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , , , , ,