President Donald Trump's senior adviser, Jared Kushner (left), walks with Vice President Mike Pence as they leave the office of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell amid the partial government shutdown, in Washington Jan. 17. | AP

World / Crime & Legal

House Democrats probe White House security clearances, targeting Michael Flynn, Jared Kushner

AP

WASHINGTON - A powerful House committee now led by Democrats is opening an investigation into how security clearances have been handled in President Donald Trump’s White House and 2016 presidential transition.

The inquiry by the House Oversight and Reform Committee takes direct aim at some of those closest to the president over the past two years, including former national security adviser Michael Flynn, Trump son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner and former White House aide Rob Porter.

The review also sets up one of the first potential fights between a Democrat-led House committee and a White House bracing for a number of investigations in the wake of last year’s midterm elections that eroded GOP control in Washington.

Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland, the committee chairman, said in a letter released Wednesday that he was undertaking the investigation in response to “grave breaches of national security” involving Flynn and others.

Flynn maintained his security clearance even after the White House learned he lied to the FBI about his conversations with Russia’s ambassador. He later pleaded guilty to a felony and is awaiting sentencing.

The committee also is seeking information about Kushner, who failed to initially disclose some of his foreign meetings, and Porter, who had high-level access with an interim security clearance even though the FBI told the White House of past allegations of domestic violence involving Porter.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Venezuelan opposition supporters take to the streets to protest the government of President Nicolas Maduro, on the anniversary of 1958 uprising that overthrew military dictatorship in Caracas, on Wednesday. At least four people died in overnight clashes in Venezuela as opposition supporters and regime loyalists prepared for rival rallies Wednesday, in the wake of a failed military mutiny against President Nicolas Maduro.
Venezuelans fill streets clamoring for Maduro to step down
Thousands of Venezuelans filled the streets Wednesday accusing embattled President Nicolas Maduro of usurping power and joining the nation's re-invigorated opposition movement in demanding he step ...
This booking photo obtained Wednesday courtesy of the Maricopa County Sheriff shows suspect Nathan Sutherland. The male nurse has been arrested in Arizona for the sexual assault of a woman who gave birth while in a long-term vegetative state, police said Wednesday.
Nurse nabbed for alleged sexual assault after woman in vegetative state gave birth in Arizona
A male nurse has been arrested in Arizona for the sexual assault of a woman who gave birth while in a long-term vegetative state, police in the state said Wednesday. The 29-year-old victim — who...
Image Not Available
Popocatepetl volcano near Mexico City belches glowing rock, ash
The Popocatepetl volcano outside Mexico City has spewed glowing rock and dumped a dusting of ash over nearby towns. Mexico's national disaster prevention agency says the volcano east of the capi...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

President Donald Trump's senior adviser, Jared Kushner (left), walks with Vice President Mike Pence as they leave the office of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell amid the partial government shutdown, in Washington Jan. 17. | AP

, , , , , , ,