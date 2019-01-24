Business

Microsoft's Bing search engine goes offline in China, raising fears it was 'walled off'

AFP-JIJI

BEIJING - The Microsoft-run search engine Bing was unavailable in mainland China late Wednesday, raising concerns among some social media users that it could be the latest foreign website to be blocked by censors.

Attempting to open cn.bing.com results in an error message, though users can still access Bing’s international site using a virtual private network (VPN), which allows people to circumvent China’s “Great Firewall” of censorship.

It is not clear whether Bing has joined China’s long list of prohibited websites or if its China service is experiencing technical difficulties.

Facebook, Twitter and a host of Western media websites are blocked in China.

While its rival Google shut down its search engine in China in 2010, Bing has continued to operate in the country along with Microsoft-owned Skype.

On Weibo, China’s Twitter-like social media site, people complained about the lack of access, with some speculating that Bing too had been “walled off.

Others aired their dissatisfaction about having to use Baidu, China’s largest domestic search service.

“I can’t open Bing, but I don’t want to use Baidu — what to do?” wrote one user.

“Bing is actually dead — is this to force me to use Baidu??” said another, cursing.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte gestures during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Wednesday.
CEOs at Davos sour on Trump polices, warn they hurt business, investment
From center-stage in Davos last year, President Donald Trump told the world's corporate bosses that America is a great place to invest. It hasn't quite turned out that way. Foreign direct invest...
This Tuesday handout photo obtained Wednesday courtesy of Boeing shows a prototype "flying car" — part of a project aimed at "on-demand autonomous air transportation."
Boeing 'flying car' prototype completes first test flight
Boeing said Wednesday its prototype "flying car" — part of a project aimed at "on-demand autonomous air transportation" — has completed its first successful test flight. The electric vertical ta...
In this image from video made available by Blue Origin, the New Shepard capsule and booster lifts off from the company's site in west Texas. Jeff Bezos' rocket company launched NASA experiments into space on the brief test flight.
Blue Origin shoots NASA experiments into space in test ahead of manned trip
Jeff Bezos' rocket company, Blue Origin, has launched NASA experiments into space on a brief test flight. The New Shepard rocket blasted off Wednesday from West Texas, hoisting a capsule contain...

, , , , , , ,