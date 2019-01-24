This Tuesday handout photo obtained Wednesday courtesy of Boeing shows a prototype "flying car" — part of a project aimed at "on-demand autonomous air transportation." | BOEING / VIA AFP-JIJI

Business / Tech

Boeing 'flying car' prototype completes first test flight

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON - Boeing said Wednesday its prototype “flying car” — part of a project aimed at “on-demand autonomous air transportation” — has completed its first successful test flight.

The electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft the test was carried out Tuesday outside Washington, the company said in a statement.

Boeing is among a handful of companies in the United States and around the world — including Uber and a startup backed by Google founder Larry Page — that are developing vehicles that could be used for personal air transport with autonomous navigation.

Boeing NeXt, which leads the company’s urban air mobility efforts, utilized Boeing subsidiary Aurora Flight Sciences to design and develop the prototype.

Tests will continue “to advance the safety and reliability of on-demand autonomous air transportation,” the company said.

“In one year, we have progressed from a conceptual design to a flying prototype,” said Boeing chief technology officer Greg Hyslop.

The vehicle is designed for fully autonomous flight from takeoff to landing, with a range of up to 50 miles (80 km).

The craft, which is some 9 meters (30 feet) long and 8.5 meters wide, integrates propulsion and wing systems to hover and advance like a helicopter.

“This is what revolution looks like, and it’s because of autonomy,” said John Langford, president and chief executive officer of Aurora.

“Certifiable autonomy is going to make quiet, clean and safe urban air mobility possible.”

Boeing said it is also working on an unmanned fully electric cargo air vehicle (CAV) designed to transport up to 500 pounds (226 kg). The cargo vehicle completed its first indoor flight last year and will see outdoor flight testing in 2019.

Aurora, which works on future technologies for Boeing, is headquartered in Manassas, about 30 miles outside Washington.

Last year, Boeing agreed to establish research and lab space inside a new facility at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology for “future mobility” research.

Boeing and others have discussed the idea of autonomous flying taxis to help ease congestion and improve short-range transportation.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte gestures during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Wednesday.
CEOs at Davos sour on Trump polices, warn they hurt business, investment
From center-stage in Davos last year, President Donald Trump told the world's corporate bosses that America is a great place to invest. It hasn't quite turned out that way. Foreign direct invest...
Image Not Available
Microsoft's Bing search engine goes offline in China, raising fears it was 'walled off'
The Microsoft-run search engine Bing was unavailable in mainland China late Wednesday, raising concerns among some social media users that it could be the latest foreign website to be blocked by ce...
In this image from video made available by Blue Origin, the New Shepard capsule and booster lifts off from the company's site in west Texas. Jeff Bezos' rocket company launched NASA experiments into space on the brief test flight.
Blue Origin shoots NASA experiments into space in test ahead of manned trip
Jeff Bezos' rocket company, Blue Origin, has launched NASA experiments into space on a brief test flight. The New Shepard rocket blasted off Wednesday from West Texas, hoisting a capsule contain...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

This Tuesday handout photo obtained Wednesday courtesy of Boeing shows a prototype "flying car" — part of a project aimed at "on-demand autonomous air transportation." | BOEING / VIA AFP-JIJI

, , , ,