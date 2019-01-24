Mayor Pete Buttigieg talks with an AP reporter as he walks in downtown South Bend, Indiana, Jan. 10. Few people know Pete Buttigieg's name outside the Indiana town where he's mayor, but none of that has deterred him from contemplating a 2020 Democratic presidential bid. He's among the potential candidates who believe 2016 and 2018 showed voters are looking for fresh faces. | AP

World / Politics

Democrat vet Pete Buttigieg, 37, enters 2020 race, would be first openly gay nominee

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON - He is a long-shot candidate, but South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg said Wednesday he is jumping into the burgeoning 2020 Democratic field challenging Donald Trump, aiming to become the first openly gay presidential nominee.

Should he win, the 37-year-old wunderkind, a U.S. Navy reservist who took leave from his mayoral duties to serve in Afghanistan, would also be America’s youngest-ever commander in chief.

Buttigieg announced that he has formed a presidential exploratory committee, a key opening step to formally launching a bid.

He joins a growing list of charismatic Democrats seeking to carry the party’s torch into 2020, including three female U.S. senators — Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris and Kirsten Gillibrand — and Hispanic-American former Obama Cabinet member Julian Castro.

In a nearly-two-minute video posted online, Buttigieg portrayed himself as a can-do reformer — he has earned high praise for reviving his mid-sized Indiana city — from America’s millennial generation eyeing the future, not the past.

“Right now our country needs a fresh start,” he says in the clip.

“There’s no such thing as again in the real world. We can’t look for greatness in the past.”

In his opening video he makes no mention of Trump, instead taking aim at what he called the “show” in Washington: “The corruption, the fighting, the lying, the crisis. It’s got to end.”

And he highlights his credibility as being part of a new forward-focused generation facing immense challenges.

“We’re the generation that lived through school shootings, that served in the wars after 9/11. And we’re the generation that stands to be the first to make less than our parents — unless we do something different,” he said.

Buttigieg was in the early primary state of Iowa last year, testing out a campaign message and attempting to build name recognition.

He is up against a strong Democrat field of contenders, which will broaden in the coming months to include the likes of former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Cory Booker, former Congressman Beto O’Rourke and Sen. Bernie Sanders, the runner-up for the 2016 Democratic nomination.

“Longest of longshots, but this 37-year-old gay, Afghanistan War vet has a remarkable story,” David Axelrod, a senior aide to then-President Barack Obama, said on Twitter.

Buttigieg was elected mayor at just 29. He was born and raised in South Bend, studied in Oxford as a Rhodes Scholar and earned a degree in history from Harvard University. He married Chasten Glezman, a teacher, last year.

He has been mentioned as a potential presidential hopeful for years. In June 2016, The New York Times ran a profile of Buttigieg titled, “The first gay president?”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Venezuelan opposition supporters take to the streets to protest the government of President Nicolas Maduro, on the anniversary of 1958 uprising that overthrew military dictatorship in Caracas, on Wednesday. At least four people died in overnight clashes in Venezuela as opposition supporters and regime loyalists prepared for rival rallies Wednesday, in the wake of a failed military mutiny against President Nicolas Maduro.
Venezuelans fill streets clamoring for Maduro to step down
Thousands of Venezuelans filled the streets Wednesday accusing embattled President Nicolas Maduro of usurping power and joining the nation's re-invigorated opposition movement in demanding he st...
President Donald Trump's senior adviser, Jared Kushner (left), walks with Vice President Mike Pence as they leave the office of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell amid the partial government shutdown, in Washington Jan. 17.
House Democrats probe White House security clearances, targeting Michael Flynn, Jared Kushner
A powerful House committee now led by Democrats is opening an investigation into how security clearances have been handled in President Donald Trump's White House and 2016 presidential transition. ...
This booking photo obtained Wednesday courtesy of the Maricopa County Sheriff shows suspect Nathan Sutherland. The male nurse has been arrested in Arizona for the sexual assault of a woman who gave birth while in a long-term vegetative state, police said Wednesday.
Nurse nabbed for alleged sexual assault after woman in vegetative state gave birth in Arizona
A male nurse has been arrested in Arizona for the sexual assault of a woman who gave birth while in a long-term vegetative state, police in the state said Wednesday. The 29-year-old victim — who...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Mayor Pete Buttigieg talks with an AP reporter as he walks in downtown South Bend, Indiana, Jan. 10. Few people know Pete Buttigieg's name outside the Indiana town where he's mayor, but none of that has deterred him from contemplating a 2020 Democratic presidential bid. He's among the potential candidates who believe 2016 and 2018 showed voters are looking for fresh faces. | AP

, , , ,