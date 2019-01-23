World

Afghan CEO Abdullah Abdullah urges patience amid talk of U.S. troops withdrawal

AP

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND - Afghanistan’s chief executive is urging the world not to give up on his impoverished country after the Trump administration suggested the United States could withdraw troops.

Afghanistan has struggled with corruption, political instability and a long Taliban insurgency, frustrating efforts to stabilize it. U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration last month indicated it could pull out half of the 14,000 U.S. troops stationed in Afghanistan.

“Don’t lose patience,” Abdullah Abdullah told The Associated Press in an interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “We all made mistakes in the past 18 years”- since U.S. forces overthrew a Taliban regime in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks only to see the fundamentalist Islamic militia regroup in the years afterward.

Abdullah said the situation on the troops withdrawal was unclear: U.S. officials in Afghanistan have said “there isn’t any instruction” to pull out troops. Still, he said, “it might come one way or the other.”

Abdullah said he was still confident in “the commitment of the United States to stay and then support national institutions until there is peace in the country.”

He said Afghanistan has made progress delivering education and health care to its people and could develop into an economic “land bridge” between South and Central Asia.

He also urged Pakistan and other countries that have influence on the Taliban to pressure the insurgent group to negotiate peace with the Afghan government — something it has refused to do.

Abdullah announced this month that he would run for president this year in a rematch with incumbent Ashraf Ghani. After the bitter 2014 election, the U.S. brokered a power-sharing deal that left Ghani president and Abdullah CEO.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) attend the funeral of a fellow fighter, who was killed while fighting against the Islamic State, in northeastern Syrian Kurdish-majority city of Qamishli on Jan. 18.
Kurd-led forces overrun last IS-held village in Syria: monitor
Kurdish-led fighters overran the last village held by the Islamic State group in Syria on Wednesday, confining its once vast cross-border "caliphate" to two small hamlets, a war monitor said.
German chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron leave after the signing of a new Germany-France friendship treaty at the historic Town Hall in Aachen, Germany, on Tuesday.
Germany's Merkel and France's Macron seek to unite European defense industry as U.S. support wanes
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron are pushing for a more united defense industry, citing renewed ties between the two nations as a way to bolster the safety of th...
Steve Bray, an anti-Brexit demonstrator, holds placards during ongoing pro- and anti-Brexit protests outside the Houses of Parliament in London on Tuesday. The U.K.'s main opposition party is backing a plan that could open the door to a second European Union referendum, bringing the possibility of stopping Brexit a step closer.
To avoid feared no-deal Brexit, Parliament may force May to ask EU to delay departure date
The U.K. Parliament is moving closer to a plan to delay Brexit in order to stop the country dropping out of the European Union with no deal and avoid the risk of an economically damaging divorce. ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Abdullah Abdullah | REUTERS

, , , , , , , ,