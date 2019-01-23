National / Politics

South Korea criticizes Japan over SDF patrol flights it said came provocatively close to its naval vessels

Kyodo

SEOUL/TOKYO - The South Korean military on Wednesday accused Japan of clear provocations, alleging Japanese patrol planes deliberately flew at low altitudes recently near South Korean naval vessels, a claim immediately denied by Tokyo.

Suh Wook, head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s operational headquarters, said the South Korean military was forced to respond after a Japanese patrol plane flew around 60 to 70 meters above a naval vessel in the East China Sea at around 2 p.m. Wednesday, after similar low-altitude flights by Japanese aircraft on Friday and Tuesday.

“We have clearly requested the Japanese government to stop this from happening again, but seeing the plane fly low again today, we cannot but take this as a clear provocation against a vessel of a friendly country,” the official said at a briefing.

South Korea, therefore, “strongly condemns” such moves, Suh added. “If this is repeated, we will definitely take a strong action in line with our military’s code of conduct.”

The South Korean Defense Ministry later summoned a Japanese defense attache in Seoul to lodge a protest.

In Tokyo, Japanese Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya dismissed South Korea’s claim as “inaccurate.”

“We did not carry out a flight that could be taken as a threat and this has been conveyed to the South Korean side,” he told reporters.

On the alleged flight Wednesday, Iwaya explained that the Self-Defense Forces plane maintained an altitude of at least 150 meters, countering South Korea’s claim that it flew much lower.

Flying above 150 meters is in line with relevant domestic and international laws.

A South Korean Defense Ministry official, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, said that when the aircraft approached the naval vessel on Wednesday, the plane was alerted several times and asked to change course.

The alleged flight in the vicinity of Socotra Rock, a submerged reef claimed by South Korea, comes amid a dispute between the two countries over whether a South Korean Navy destroyer locked fire-control radar on a Japanese patrol aircraft in the Sea of Japan last month.

South Korea has disputed Japan’s claim that it did, instead calling for an apology from Tokyo on the grounds that the plane flew menacingly close to the naval vessel in the Dec. 20 incident.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Graffiti that looks similar to Banksy's noted work "Girl with Balloon" is painted on a seawall in Kujukuri, Chiba Prefecture.
A Banksy-like work found in Chiba after similar discovery in Tokyo
Graffiti on a seawall in Chiba Prefecture resembling the work of Banksy has sparked speculation on whether it is a piece by the elusive street artist and comes just about a month after another p...
Women from Vietnam, the Philippines and Indonesia pose for a photo in Osaka in May 2017 while taking a break between classes to prepare for a national exam to become certified care workers.
Nursing skill tests for new visa expected to start in Vietnam and Philippines
The government is considering holding the first skills tests for foreign nationals hoping to work in the Japan's nursing sector under new visa categories in Vietnam and the Philippines, sources ...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe greets Russian President Vladimir Putin at a joint news conference after their talks in Moscow on Tuesday.
Historic deal on Russian-held islands looks no nearer after Abe and Putin's fruitless 25th meeting
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's attempt to quickly settle a decadeslong territorial dispute with Russia, and thus boost his political legacy, appears unlikely to bear fruit, with no substantive progres...

, ,