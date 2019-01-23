Women from Vietnam, the Philippines and Indonesia pose for a photo in Osaka in May 2017 while taking a break between classes to prepare for a national exam to become certified care workers. | KYODO

National

Nursing skill tests for new visa expected to start in Vietnam and Philippines

JIJI

The government is considering holding the first skills tests for foreign nationals hoping to work in the Japan’s nursing sector under new visa categories in Vietnam and the Philippines, sources with knowledge of the matter said Tuesday.

The sector is expected to attract the greatest number of workers from abroad under the so-called type one visa category, which will be granted to those with certain professional skills. The new visa category, slated to become available from April and covering 14 industries, is aimed at accepting more foreign workers in Japan amid serious labor shortages.

Skills tests for three of the 14 sectors — the nursing, restaurant and hotel industries — are set to begin in April.

Tests for the restaurant industry will be held in Japan and in Vietnam on a trial basis, the sources said.

Tests for the hotel industry will take place in Japan. The government also hopes to launch tests for the sector abroad as soon as possible, the sources said.

The government picked the countries as the test venues based on the nationalities of those who are working or have worked in Japan under the country’s existing technical trainee program, as well as requests from industry groups, according to the sources.

Skills tests for the other 11 industries, including construction, will start in May or later.

To obtain the type one visa, applicants are required to pass technical tests and have a certain level of Japanese language skills. Language proficiency tests newly created by the government will be conducted in a total of nine countries, including Vietnam, the Philippines and Indonesia.

Ahead of the launch of the language tests, Japan will exchange documents with the governments of these countries stipulating measures to shut out rogue labor brokers.

The nursing sector, which is expected to accept up to 60,000 workers over five years under the type one visa category, will conduct an independent language test to assess applicants’ understanding of technical and other specific language required for the profession.

Some nursing personnel from Vietnam and the Philippines are already working here based on bilateral economic partnership agreements between Japan and the Southeast Asian countries.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe greets Russian President Vladimir Putin at a joint news conference after their talks in Moscow on Tuesday.
Historic deal on Russian-held islands looks no nearer after Abe and Putin's fruitless 25th meeting
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's attempt to quickly settle a decadeslong territorial dispute with Russia, and thus boost his political legacy, appears unlikely to bear fruit, with no substantive progres...
Labor minister Takumi Nemoto speaks at a news conference held Tuesday at the ministry regarding erroneous personal income statistics.
Ministry corrects stats but admits many records lost in data scandal that left 20 million underpaid
The labor ministry released on Wednesday corrected personal income statistics going back to 2012, after the discovery of sampling irregularities stretching back nearly 15 years that had resulted in...
Story of Iwao Hakamada, boxer who spent 48 years on death row, to become manga series
The story of Iwao Hakamada, a former professional boxer and death-row inmate, 82, who continues to battle to clear his name over a 1966 quadruple murder, will be adapted into a manga series, suppor...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Women from Vietnam, the Philippines and Indonesia pose for a photo in Osaka in May 2017 while taking a break between classes to prepare for a national exam to become certified care workers. | KYODO

, , , ,